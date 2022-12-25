F1 penalty points - Who tops Santa's naughty list for 2022?

Sam Hall

Sunday 25 December 2022 09:00

Santa has been watching so who made his naughty list this year?

Several drivers came close to a ban after flirting with the 12-point mark whilst only three kept their noses clean for the entire campaign.

In this respect, Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas and Carlos Sainz have their names etched in gold ink on the nice list.

Penalty points are often handed out alongside time penalties or other sanctions and are designed to punish repeat offenders with the more serious sanction of being forced to sit out a race.

Topping the naughty list for 2022 is Pierre Gasly.

The AlphaTauri driver amassed 10 points for causing collisions, exceeding track limits, speeding under red-flag conditions and falling too far behind the safety car.

Lance Stroll was tied second with Daniel Ricciardo. The Canadian scored eight across the year with five coming in the closing races - two for his heartstopping crash in Austin with Fernando Alonso and three for a dangerous manoeuvre in Brazil.

Ricciardo similarly saw his total rise in the closing events, scoring two in both Mexico City and Brazil. On both occasions, the penalties were for causing a collision.

You can find the total points scored in 2022 below.

F1 2022 penalty points

1. Pierre Gasly [AlphaTauri] - 10 points

=2. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - 8

=2. Daniel Ricciardo [McLaren] - 8

4. Alex Albon [Williams] - 7

5. Fernando Alonso [Alpine] - 6

=6. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - 5

=6. Nicholas Latifi [Williams] - 5

=8. Yuki Tsunoda [AlphaTauri] - 4

=8. George Russell [Mercedes] - 4

=8. Zhou Guanyu [Alfa Romeo] - 4

=11. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 3

=11. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - 3

=11. Mick Schumacher [Haas] - 3

=14. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 2

=14. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - 2

=14. Sebastian Vettel [Aston Martin] - 2

17. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - 1

=18. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - 0

=18. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - 0

=18. Valtteri Bottas [Alfa Romeo] - 0