F1 2023 - Confirmed driver numbers

Sam Hall

Wednesday 30 November 2022 13:56 - Updated: 14:49

Just one driver is yet to confirm their number for the 2023 season after Logan Sargeant announced his selection in November.

The American driver has elected to run the number two throughout his F1 career with fellow rookie Oscar Piastri confirming 81 as his selection.

Nyck de Vries is the only driver without a confirmed number.

Since 2014, drivers have only been allowed to change their number if they become the world champion. This choice, however, is limited to allow a driver to either field the number one plate, as was the case with Max Verstappen, or retain their current number, something Lewis Hamilton favoured.

F1 2023 numbers

Red Bull

Max Verstappen - 1

Sergio Perez - 11

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc - 16

Carlos Sainz - 55

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton - 44

George Russell - 63

Alpine

Esteban Ocon - 31

Pierre Gasly - 10

McLaren

Lando Norris - 4

Oscar Piastri - 81

Alfa Romeo

Valtteri Bottas - 77

Zhou Guanyu - 24

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso - 14

Lance Stroll - 18

Haas

Kevin Magnussen - 20

Nico Hulkenberg - 27

AlphaTauri

Nyck de Vries - TBC

Yuki Tsunoda - 22

Williams

Alex Albon - 26

Logan Sargeant - 2

Number not permitted in 2023

In case a driver misses out on a seat but later returns to the sport, numbers are not permitted to be used by another candidate for up to two years.

This means that, should Daniel Ricciardo return in 2024, he will be expected to once again run the number three.

The number 17 is the only option that remains permanently unavailable after the plate was retired as a mark of respect to Jules Bianchi following his passing.

The full list of unavailable numbers in 2023 is:

3 - Daniel Ricciardo - Unavailable until the end of 2024

5 - Sebastian Vettel - Unavailable until the end of 2024

6 - Nicholas Latifi - Unavailable until the end of 2024

7 - Kimi Raikkonen - Unavailable until the end of 2023

9 - Nikita Mazepin - Unavailable until the end of 2023

17 - Jules Bianchi - Permanently unavailable

47 - Mick Schumacher - Unavailable until the end of 2024

99- Antonio Giovinazzi - Unavailable until the end of 2023