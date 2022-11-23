Welcome to GPFans

Shocking Verstappen abuse revealed as Hamilton issues damning Mercedes send-off - GPFans F1 recap
McLaren victims of hindsight in Abu Dhabi - Norris
Leclerc lauds Ferrari after Perez dummy sale
Hamilton labelled "cheeky" with hand-back compromise
Verstappen teases 'I wanted to go faster' after Abu Dhabi dominance
Alonso appetite whetted after first taste of Aston Martin
It's official! Ricciardo returns to Red Bull as third driver
Hamilton delivers 'good riddance' Instagram send-off to career-worst F1 campaign
Verstappen and Red Bull targeted as shocking Abu Dhabi abuse revealed
Mercedes hit with dose of realism in Abu Dhabi - Russell
Former Wolff aide leaves FIA
Binotto concedes Vettel "a failure" with Ferrari
Horner delivers Red Bull 'sharp knives' warning
Hamilton - "Something inside" telling him to continue in F1
Max Verstappen and Red Bull were the primary targets of online abuse during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend. Read more...

Hamilton delivers 'good riddance' Instagram send-off to career-worst F1 campaign

Lewis Hamilton has stated he "won't miss" the 2022 F1 season after enduring a career-worst campaign. Read more...

It's official! Ricciardo returns to Red Bull as third driver

Red Bull has officially confirmed Daniel Ricciardo will serve as its third driver for the 2023 F1 season. Read more...

Binotto concedes Vettel "a failure" with Ferrari

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has conceded Sebastian Vettel's time with the Scuderia was "a failure". Read more...

Horner delivers Red Bull 'sharp knives' warning

Christian Horner has warned Red Bull that 'knives will be sharper' next season after a stellar double F1 championship-winning campaign. Read more...

Former Wolff aide leaves FIA

A former special advisor to Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has departed the FIA just six months into her role. Read more...

Irreplaceable Vettel and Verstappen perfection - GPFans Stewards' Room Podcast

Max Verstappen rounded out his record-breaking season with a 15th win of the season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Read more...

