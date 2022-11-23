Former Wolff aide leaves FIA

Ian Parkes

Wednesday 23 November 2022 08:23

A former special advisor to Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has departed the FIA just six months into her role.

Shaila-Ann Rao, who served as general counsel to Mercedes before taking up a key position alongside Wolff, was appointed as interim secretary general for motor sport in June this year following the surprise departure of Peter Bayer.

Rao, who previously held the role of FIA legal director from mid-2016 to the end of 2018 before joining Mercedes, returned to the governing body to assist new president Mohammed Ben Sulayem during a period of transition.

The FIA state that Rao "successfully managed this transition, providing valuable support and assistance" to Sulayem and the organisation.

With the F1 season over, Rao now departs.

Sulayem said: "On behalf of everyone at the FIA, I would like to thank Shaila-Ann for her invaluable contribution in her role as interim secretary general for motor sport during an important transitional phase for the organisation.

"In particular, Shaila-Ann has provided me with great support with respect to Formula 1, always acting with professionalism and integrity."

Rao had been speculatively linked to the budget cap row as Wolff had claimed prior to the Singapore Grand Prix that he understood Red Bull to be in breach even though the process was private.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner had questioned how Wolff knew the results of his team's financial report to the FIA prior to them being publicly disclosed. Nothing was ever proven against Rao.

Rao was also the person who confirmed to Horner, one hour after Max Verstappen had won the second F1 title of his career in Japan, that Red Bull was in breach.