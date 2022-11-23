Hamilton delivers 'good riddance' Instagram send-off to career-worst F1 campaign

Sam Hall

Wednesday 23 November 2022 11:38 - Updated: 11:39

Lewis Hamilton has stated he "won't miss" the 2022 F1 season after enduring a career-worst campaign.

The seven-time champion saw a unique record fall in Abu Dhabi as he ended the season without either a race win or a pole position for the first time.

It was also the first occasion he has failed to feature in the top five in the drivers' standings and just the third time he has been beaten by a team-mate, with George Russell matching the success of Jenson Button in 2011 and Nico Rosberg in 2016.

"I’m pretty sure I speak for all of us when I say I’m glad the season has come to an end," wrote Hamilton.

"[I] won’t miss it!

READ MORE: Hamilton - "Something inside" telling him to continue in F1

"Still, l want to thank my team for all the hard work this year. Through it all, we pushed on and learned so much that will get us back to the top next year.

"I have no doubt we’ll come back better. We’ll be back. I’ll be back."

Hamilton's winless streak which now stretches to 23 races is comfortably the longest dry spell of his F1 career.

His previous record was 10, a total reached on three occasions, and only once with Mercedes back in 2013.