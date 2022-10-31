F1 drivers' standings post-Mexico City Grand Prix

GPFans Staff

Another race, another record for two-time F1 champion Max Verstappen with the Dutchman emerging victorious at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

A record-breaking 14th win of the season for Verstappen came after Mercedes seemingly dropped the ball with its tyre strategy.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were left unimpressed with a switch to the hard compound, with Verstappen eventually winning by over 15 seconds.

But with Ferrari faltering, Fernando Alonso retiring and Daniel Ricciardo returning to form, how has the points table changed?

F1 championship driver standings after the Mexico City Grand Prix:

C. Max Verstappen | Red Bull Racing | 416 points

2. Sergio Perez | Red Bull Racing | 280

3. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 275

4. George Russell | Mercedes | 231

5. Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 216

6. Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 212

7. Lando Norris | McLaren | 111

8. Esteban Ocon | Alpine F1 | 82

9. Fernando Alonso | Alpine F1 | 71

10. Valtteri Bottas | Alfa Romeo | 47

11. Sebastian Vettel | Aston Martin | 36

12. Daniel Ricciardo | McLaren | 35

13. Kevin Magnussen | Haas F1 Team | 24

14. Pierre Gasly | AlphaTauri | 23

15. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 13

16. Mick Schumacher | Haas F1 Team | 12

17. Yuki Tsunoda | AlphaTauri | 12

18. Zhou Guanyu | Alfa Romeo | 6

19. Alexander Albon | Williams Racing | 4

20. Nicholas Latifi | Williams Racing | 2

21. Nyck de Vries | Williams Racing | 2

22. Nico Hulkenberg | Aston Martin | 0