Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
F1 drivers' standings post-Mexico City Grand Prix
Alonso in scathing Alpine Honda comparison
Sainz hails "special relationship" with fans despite security concerns
Wolff urges Mercedes to stay humble when 'reaching for the stars'
8
F1 Twitter reacts to Verstappen's Sky Sports boycott
1
Vandoorne joins Aston Martin as test and reserve driver
Verstappen "not interested" in F1 record busting
1
Hamilton giggling over Alonso Verstappen swipe
Horner reveals "underpants" fear amid Mexican chaos
Red Bull a "cheap target" in Sky storm as Verstappen and Hamilton in united front - GPFans F1 Recap
Verstappen records and Red Bull trials - GPFans Stewards' Room Podcast
21
F1 LIVE - Alonso in awe of motorsport 'moment of the year'
Gasly demands FIA discussion after "harsh" penalty
Verstappen smashes records as Ferrari find doom and gloom - Mexico City GP stats
2
Binotto questions Ferrari strategy criticism after Mercedes 'mistake'
F1 drivers' standings post-Mexico City Grand Prix

F1 drivers' standings post-Mexico City Grand Prix

F1 News

F1 drivers' standings post-Mexico City Grand Prix

F1 drivers' standings post-Mexico City Grand Prix
GPFans Staff

Another race, another record for two-time F1 champion Max Verstappen with the Dutchman emerging victorious at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

A record-breaking 14th win of the season for Verstappen came after Mercedes seemingly dropped the ball with its tyre strategy.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were left unimpressed with a switch to the hard compound, with Verstappen eventually winning by over 15 seconds.

But with Ferrari faltering, Fernando Alonso retiring and Daniel Ricciardo returning to form, how has the points table changed?

With two races remaining, overall, your points standings are...

F1 championship driver standings after the Mexico City Grand Prix:

C. Max Verstappen | Red Bull Racing | 416 points
2. Sergio Perez | Red Bull Racing | 280
3. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 275
4. George Russell | Mercedes | 231
5. Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 216
6. Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 212
7. Lando Norris | McLaren | 111
8. Esteban Ocon | Alpine F1 | 82
9. Fernando Alonso | Alpine F1 | 71
10. Valtteri Bottas | Alfa Romeo | 47
11. Sebastian Vettel | Aston Martin | 36
12. Daniel Ricciardo | McLaren | 35
13. Kevin Magnussen | Haas F1 Team | 24
14. Pierre Gasly | AlphaTauri | 23
15. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 13
16. Mick Schumacher | Haas F1 Team | 12
17. Yuki Tsunoda | AlphaTauri | 12
18. Zhou Guanyu | Alfa Romeo | 6
19. Alexander Albon | Williams Racing | 4
20. Nicholas Latifi | Williams Racing | 2
21. Nyck de Vries | Williams Racing | 2
22. Nico Hulkenberg | Aston Martin | 0

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x