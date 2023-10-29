F1 Driver of the Day - Brilliant drive earns Brit back-to-back awards

close global

F1 News

F1 Driver of the Day is back for 2023 to provide a sub-plot to the latter stages of every single Grand Prix as fans get the chance to vote on the award.

Launched back in 2016, Driver of the Day is an official F1 award which creates much debate.

Remember, this is not about who wins the race or who has the fastest car. It’s the driver who has performed the best given the challenges he has faced on any given Sunday.

Who won F1 Driver of the Day in 2023?

Lando Norris won the vote in Mexico City, after starting P17 thanks to an unfortunate qualifying session, to finish P5.

Lando Norris - 29.5%

Daniel Ricciardo - 21.6%

Lewis Hamilton - 12.2%

Sergio Perez - 8.3%

Max Verstappen - 7.5%

Here is the full 2023 roll of honour:

Lando Norris has become a fan favourite, winning back-to-back Driver of the Day awards

RaceDriver of the DayFinishing PositionVotes
Bahrain GPFernando Alonso353.3%
Saudi Arabian GPMax Verstappen226.3%
Australian GPSergio Perez521.3%
Azerbaijan GPSergio Perez129.1%
Miami GPMax Verstappen127.1%
Emilio Romagna GPN/AN/A-
Monaco GPEsteban Ocon323.5%
Spanish GPLewis Hamilton224.7%
Canadian GPAlex Albon728.7%
Austrian GPLando Norris426.1%
British GPLando Norris245.5%
Hungarian GPSergio Perez320.7%
Belgian GPMax Verstappen115.5%
Dutch GPFernando Alonso220.9%
Italian GPCarlos Sainz331.5%
Singapore GPCarlos Sainz121.2%
Japanese GPOscar Piastri328.2%
Qatar GPOscar Piastri227.9%
United States GPLando Norris326%
Mexican GPLando Norris529.5%
Brazilian GP---
Las Vegas GP---
Abu Dhabi GP---

Lando Norris stormed his way through the field to finish P5 despite starting P17

How is F1 Driver of the Day chosen?

As we said, this is all about the F1 fans getting a chance to decide the award during every single race.

Voting opens during the latter stages of each race and closes when the race ends.

How to vote for Driver of the Day

It’s incredibly simple to get involved. You just need to go to the voting page on the official F1 website and cast your vote once the window opens.

Your next opportunity is on Sunday November 5th for the Brazilian Grand Prix at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace.

What is the prize for Driver of the Day?

Drivers do not receive a trophy and there is no financial incentive. It is simply a recognition of a driver's performance from the viewing public.

