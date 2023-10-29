F1 Driver of the Day - Brilliant drive earns Brit back-to-back awards

Jay Winter

F1 Driver of the Day is back for 2023 to provide a sub-plot to the latter stages of every single Grand Prix as fans get the chance to vote on the award.

Launched back in 2016, Driver of the Day is an official F1 award which creates much debate.

Remember, this is not about who wins the race or who has the fastest car. It’s the driver who has performed the best given the challenges he has faced on any given Sunday.

Who won F1 Driver of the Day in 2023?

Lando Norris won the vote in Mexico City, after starting P17 thanks to an unfortunate qualifying session, to finish P5.

Lando Norris - 29.5%

Daniel Ricciardo - 21.6%

Lewis Hamilton - 12.2%

Sergio Perez - 8.3%

Max Verstappen - 7.5%

Here is the full 2023 roll of honour:

Lando Norris has become a fan favourite, winning back-to-back Driver of the Day awards

Race Driver of the Day Finishing Position Votes Bahrain GP Fernando Alonso 3 53.3% Saudi Arabian GP Max Verstappen 2 26.3% Australian GP Sergio Perez 5 21.3% Azerbaijan GP Sergio Perez 1 29.1% Miami GP Max Verstappen 1 27.1% Emilio Romagna GP N/A N/A - Monaco GP Esteban Ocon 3 23.5% Spanish GP Lewis Hamilton 2 24.7% Canadian GP Alex Albon 7 28.7% Austrian GP Lando Norris 4 26.1% British GP Lando Norris 2 45.5% Hungarian GP Sergio Perez 3 20.7% Belgian GP Max Verstappen 1 15.5% Dutch GP Fernando Alonso 2 20.9% Italian GP Carlos Sainz 3 31.5% Singapore GP Carlos Sainz 1 21.2% Japanese GP Oscar Piastri 3 28.2% Qatar GP Oscar Piastri 2 27.9% United States GP Lando Norris 3 26% Mexican GP Lando Norris 5 29.5% Brazilian GP - - - Las Vegas GP - - - Abu Dhabi GP - - -

Lando Norris stormed his way through the field to finish P5 despite starting P17

How is F1 Driver of the Day chosen?

As we said, this is all about the F1 fans getting a chance to decide the award during every single race.

Voting opens during the latter stages of each race and closes when the race ends.

How to vote for Driver of the Day

It’s incredibly simple to get involved. You just need to go to the voting page on the official F1 website and cast your vote once the window opens.

Your next opportunity is on Sunday November 5th for the Brazilian Grand Prix at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace.

What is the prize for Driver of the Day?

Drivers do not receive a trophy and there is no financial incentive. It is simply a recognition of a driver's performance from the viewing public.

