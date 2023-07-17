Vettel admits F1 RETURN chat as driver makes 'STOLEN' championship claim and Hamilton gives up – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Monday 17 July 2023 23:57

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel has revealed that he is in discussions with F1 regarding a potential role within the sport.

Sacked driver claims Red Bull STOLE Hamilton's F1 title

Nyck de Vries has been fairly quiet since his departure from AlphaTauri was announced last week, when Red Bull chose to replace him with Australian test driver Daniel Ricciardo for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Hamilton gives season verdict which could cost Mercedes MILLIONS

The time since Abu Dhabi 2021 has been the toughest to date in the career of F1 legend Lewis Hamilton, who now finds himself having gone two years without a win.

Brad Pitt's F1 blockbuster film hits SETBACK after British GP filming

Filming for the upcoming Formula 1 blockbuster starring Brad Pitt has hit a setback due to the strikes involving several unions in the United States.

Leclerc leads emotional Bianchi tributes from F1 community on anniversary of his death

Charles Leclerc and the rest of the F1 community have paid heartfelt tribute to Jules Bianchi, eight years on from the Frenchman's death.

Horner reveals INCREDIBLE plan to sign Hamilton for Red Bull

Christian Horner has revealed that Red Bull held "a couple of conversations" over the possibility of signing Lewis Hamilton, after the team principal shared his hope that the Mercedes star remains in the sport for "many years to come."

