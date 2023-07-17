Vettel has 'ideas' over SENSATIONAL F1 return after positive meetings

Jay Winter

Monday 17 July 2023 08:57

Four-time Formula 1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel has revealed that he is in discussions with F1 regarding a potential role within the sport.

Vettel, who retired after departing from Aston Martin at the end of the 2022 season, expressed his openness to exploring new avenues and contributing to the future direction of F1.

When asked by PlanetF1 about the possibility of a role within the sport or the FIA, Vettel responded, "We'll see, but I have some ideas."

“I’ve been to Monaco earlier this year. I had a very good meeting with [F1 president] Stefano [Domenicali]."

GPFans understands that despite Vettel's claim of positive talks, no offer was made by F1 to the four-time world champion at the time over a return to the sport.

Vettel in Monte Carlo, where he held talks with F1 CEO Domenicali

'F1 has a huge responsibility'

With approximately half a million spectators attending the recent British Grand Prix, Vettel highlighted the need for Formula 1 to be headed in the right direction, embracing sustainability and positive change.

“Other than obviously the cars directly polluting, F1 has a huge responsibility because it’s a very big event," he said.

“A lot of people attend, I think you had around 500,000 people in the British Grand Prix last weekend. So there’s a lot more to it than just the cars but obviously the cars, everybody sees them."

While specific details about his potential role remain undisclosed, Vettel's involvement signals his dedication to fostering positive developments within the F1 community.

“It’s important that it’s headed in the right direction. But I’m talking [with F1] and I have some ideas.

"Obviously, we’ll see what the future brings.”

Vettel's expertise and perspective will undoubtedly contribute to the ongoing transformation of F1, especially as the sport heads into a new era of sustainable fuels from 2026, ensuring that it embraces a more sustainable and responsible future.