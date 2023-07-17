Leclerc leads emotional Bianchi tributes from F1 community on anniversary of his death

Matthew Hobkinson

Monday 17 July 2023 14:27

Charles Leclerc and the rest of the F1 community have paid heartfelt tribute to Jules Bianchi, eight years on from the Frenchman's death.

In July 2015, Bianchi died following head injuries he had sustained in a crash at the Japanese Grand Prix nine months prior.

The tragic news saw Bianchi become the first F1 driver to be killed by injuries sustained during a grand prix since Ayrton Senna in 1994.

The Marussia driver was one of the most popular in the sport during his two seasons on the grid, with his accident in Suzuka being met with great sadness and shock.

And now Leclerc, Bianchi's godson, has taken to social media on the anniversary of his death to pay his respects.

The Ferrari driver shared an Instagram post from Bianchi's father, Philippe, alongside a number of heart emojis. The post read: "8 years I miss you I love you so sad never forget forever."

F1 also took to Twitter to share their support, saying: "Along with the whole F1 family, we remember Jules Bianchi today and every day."

While Ferrari added: "Never forgotten. Jules, we miss you dearly," as McLaren too echoed that their thoughts were also with Bianchi.

Never forgotten. Jules, we miss you dearly ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UyoxFs58v2 — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) July 17, 2023

