Vowles makes Alonso pace claim as Williams' fortunes improve

Williams team principal James Vowles has claimed that his team were fighting with Fernando Alonso on pure pace at the end of the British Grand Prix on Sunday.

Williams were running a special celebratory livery at Silverstone ahead of their 800th grand prix start in Hungary and marked the new look with points thanks to an impressive drive from Alex Albon.

The Thai-British driver crossed the line in P8 to help Williams climb to P7 in the constructor standings, while rookie Logan Sargeant recorded his best finish of the season in P11.

Considering Aston Martin were the second-fastest team at the season opener in Bahrain, for Williams to be fighting them for points at this stage demonstrates a remarkable recovery from the Grove-based team.

Williams on a roll

“Incredible result to be seventh here today," Vowles told the Sky Sports F1 team after the British Grand Prix.

"There’s a little bit of luck on our side, we’re aware of that. The safety car coming at the right time. But even so, at the end of the race, we were there on pace and in fact, really fighting Alonso."

Alex Albon increased his season points tally to 11 at Silverstone

Vowles then looked ahead to the upcoming races in Hungary, Zandvoort and beyond.

"We’re realistic," he continued. "We’re going to go to Budapest next, [and] it’s not going to be the same level of quality and performance there, simply not.

"But there’s going to be other tracks, Spa, Monza, where we’ll be flying – probably quite literally."

