Alonso reveals Aston Martin 'GAME-CHANGER' in championship fight

Lauren Sneath

Friday 7 July 2023 19:12

Fernando Alonso has referred to Aston Martin’s new state-of-the-art facility as a ‘game-changer’ when it comes to fighting for F1 world championships.

The two-time world champion, who has been enjoying considerable success in his first season with the British team, said he was ‘incredibly impressed’ the outfit’s new home.

Based at Silverstone, the site of the British Grand Prix, the new facility will accommodate the team’s expanding workforce of more than 700 employees as it fights to further climb the rankings.

Also on the site is a dedicated wind tunnel, which is about halfway to completion.

After the campus opened, Alonso said: "I’m incredibly impressed by our new home.

“From the design office to mission control, all the facilities are second to none and I see a lot of smiles when I walk around.

“To win in this sport you need to excel at everything, and this new facility is a game-changer. It’s a true signal of intent to enable us to fight for world championships.”

Stroll: Facility is a bold statement

Aston Martin’s executive chairman Lawrence Stroll spoke positively of the brand-new facilities, calling the ‘ultra-luxury’ environment a ‘bold statement’ about the team’s intentions in F1.

He said: “Our new AMR Technology Campus is being built around our people.

“It will make designing, constructing and operating race-winning Formula 1 cars better, and it is also the most sustainable campus the sport has ever seen.

"Our new home is a bold statement about how Aston Martin will operate in the years ahead.

“A premium, ultra-luxury environment, befitting the brand, we want this to be an amazing place, giving our colleagues, partners, and visitors a sense of comfort, creativity, and pride.”

