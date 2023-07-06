Sargeant explains what makes F1 'INSANE' in 2023

Jay Winter

Logan Sargeant has explained how he's found the ability level of the current crop of F1 drivers 'insane' since making the step up.

The American driver is the first full-time driver born Stateside to form part of the grid since Scott Speed's short stint in F1 came to an end, but has struggled to make an immediate impact.

Crashes in Australia and Barcelona have heaped pressure onto Sargeant's shoulders with the 22-year-old already facing a battle to keep his seat.

Sargeant, who graduated from the Williams driver academy, will be looking over his shoulder during silly season as he continues in search of his first points in F1.

Time flying for Logan

"It doesn't feel like we’re halfway through," Sargeant told GPFans.

"I think the key thing for me about, you know, my first season so far in F1 is just the level of the competition.

Sargeant then explained just how slight the margin for error in F1 is now.

Logan Sargeant has endured a difficult start to his rookie season in F1

"How tight it is between honestly, the entire field it’s insane.

"One foot wrong and that can be the difference between the top ten and P20. So it's extremely difficult.

"But at the same time loving the challenge and I’m loving how much I’m having to push myself this year to keep improving and yeah, getting closer and closer."

