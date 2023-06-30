Ex-F1 star names driver who could REPLACE Perez at Red Bull

Dan McCarthy

Friday 30 June 2023 13:15 - Updated: 13:25

Former F1 race winner Gerhard Berger believes Daniel Ricciardo would be a smart choice to replace Sergio Perez if the Mexican is dropped by the team at the end of the season.

Perez made a promising start to 2023 after winning two of the first four races and there were genuine hopes that he could challenge Max Verstappen for the title this year.

However, things have quickly unravelled for the 31-year-old this season and three dismal qualifying sessions in the last three races, in which he has failed to make it to Q3, have resulted in a lack of points.

It has also led to speculation surrounding his future with Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko openly talking up Ricciardo's prospects as he prepares to have a test drive in the RB19 car.

Now, Berger has admitted Ricciardo would potentially be a good choice to step in and replace Perez should he be dispensed of at the end of the season.

Could Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo be reunited?

The former Ferrari man told Servus TV that although it counters their policy of hiring young drivers, Ricciardo's experience would count for a lot.

“Daniel has a lot of experience,” Berger said. “Of course Red Bull actually stands for the promotion of young drivers, which is why they put Max in the car when he was 17.

“But on the other hand, you have to say that Daniel would be a safe bet."

In addition, Berger did essentially admit that being the number two driver at Red Bull is a poisoned chalice as no-one will look quick in comparison to Verstappen.

“We’ve already seen that wanting to fight for the title with Max is useless,” the Austrian added.

“But it also has to be said that nobody has looked very good next to Max."

