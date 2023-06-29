Perez admits pressure to do 'EXTRA' as future questions mount

Dan Davis

Thursday 29 June 2023 10:57

Sergio Perez has admitted he is under pressure to produce a result for Red Bull at the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend and pledged to 'go the extra mile'.

The Mexican has found himself under increased pressure after a string of mixed displays for the team and speculation over his future continues to persist.

At one stage this year, Perez appeared firmly in a title fight with team-mate and reigning world champion Max Verstappen. However, with his podium drought now stretching back to Miami, his racing partner has stormed ahead.

Seemingly restricted to just damage limitation, Perez has opened up on his desire for improvement and hopes to impress his watching supporters.

Perez looked to be in a title fight before Max Verstappen stormed ahead

Perez admits passionate Mexican fans make him happy

"It's always great to race in Austria," he said. "Of course, it's home to Red Bull and that makes it extra special for us in the team.

"I also can't believe how many Mexicans are here. Every year I see the Mexican flag flying when I arrive at the track and that makes me happy.

"The focus will be on the track for me. I know how important it is for me now to have a consistent weekend and really produce a result. I know I can do that.

"It looks like the weather could get treacherous."

Determined Perez plans to push

Perez will be afforded little time to settle back behind the wheel in Austria with the grid set for the second sprint race of the season.

Casting his mind back to his triumph at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, though, Perez admitted he hopes to replicate a similar finish.

"It's a sprint race weekend, so the time in the car for set-up will be minimal," he added. "We have to maximize every moment in the preparation.

"Last time in Baku I had a lot of fun and I was successful, but that was on a different circuit. I want to achieve the same thing now, but I know that I have to go the extra mile."

