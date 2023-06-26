Verstappen in 'NOT MY PROBLEM' dig at Perez struggles

Shay Rogers

Monday 26 June 2023 07:57

Red Bull are currently enjoying one of the best starts to a season in the history of Formula One, with both drivers having accumulated every race win on offer so far this year.

Max Verstappen is yet to finish outside the top two in a race, while Sergio Perez has failed to make Q3 in any of his last three attempts.

The Mexican is currently at threat of being overtaken by Fernando Alonso for second in the championship, with a raft of upgrades brought recently by Aston Martin, thought to be enough to see them compete on level ground with Red Bull.

But Verstappen was less than pleased with his teammate after the Canadian Grand Prix, hinting that he expects more from his experienced partner.

Perez tensions "not my problem"

Perez fought through the pack to rescue a sixth placed finish from 12th on the grid, but the result still falls below the mark of what is expected from a Red Bull driver.

"Well, if I wasn't here today, obviously it would have been very different for the team," Verstappen said, after a dominant victory in Canada.

Earlier on in the season, the fierce battles between the two drivers indicated a tough fight for the title this year, but a drop off in Perez's form has done little to please his teammate, or ease tensions between the two.

"It's not my problem. It's something they [the team] maybe have to work on.

"But you have to ask them. I was busy trying to get the car in better shape and at a time like this it's definitely not something you think about.

"I'll go straight to the hotel and have a nice shower. And as far as I'm concerned, everything's fine," Verstappen concluded.

With Checo's seat under threat for the remainder of the season, tensions shouldn't worsen between now and the end of the year unless the Mexican stages an incredible fightback.

READ MORE: Jos Verstappen: His life in F1 and how he drove Max to greatness