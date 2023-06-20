Doubts made over new Hamilton deal with Mercedes as Leclerc linked with 'logical' move while MAJOR race under threat - GPFans F1 Recap

Dan Ripley

Tuesday 20 June 2023 00:12

Former Formula 1 driver Johnny Herbert has urged Lewis Hamilton to ditch Mercedes for Ferrari, who he believes have "a hell of a lot of potential" compared to the Silver Arrows.

Schumacher claims Leclerc can make 'logical' shock move to Ferrari rivals

Ralf Schumacher thinks Aston Martin could be a potential destination for Charles Leclerc should he choose to leave Ferrari in the near future.

Dutch GP at threat of being REMOVED from F1 calendar

The Dutch Grand Prix has been a hit among fans since an upturn in fortunes for Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, experiencing sell-out crowds for both of its first two races.

Schumacher backed for incredible Red Bull linked move after praise from Mercedes' rivals

Mick Schumacher finds himself without a Formula 1 seat in 2023, but Franz Tost expects him to race in the sport again – sparking rumours of an AlphaTauri move.

Russell reveals Alonso role in Mercedes star's Canada crash

George Russell has revealed that it was his attempt to put Fernando Alonso under pressure during the Canadian Grand Prix that caused him to crash into the barriers at Montreal.

Raikkonen's HEARTWARMING update as former F1 star reaches major milestone

Kimi Raikkonen's wife, Minttu, has taken to Instagram to share an adorable photo of their new daughter, Grace, after the 2007 world champion became a father for the third time.

