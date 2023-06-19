Dutch GP at threat of being REMOVED from F1 calendar

Shay Rogers

The Dutch Grand Prix has been a hit among fans since an upturn in fortunes for Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, experiencing sellout crowds for both of its first two races.

Rumours that the reigning world champion may retire at the conclusion of his current contract with Red Bull in 2026 will do little to ease the nerves of Dutch fans hoping for the race to keep its spot.

For now, Verstappen continues to dominate the sport, finishing inside the top two in every race this year, with many starting to fear that he might continue that streak for the rest of the season.

Dutch GP a ‘unique event’

According to Limburger, Circuit director Robert van Overdijk isn’t taking anything for granted with FOM (Formula One Management), yet to open talks with many venues.

“We haven't had any talks about this yet, because FOM itself hasn't figured it out yet either. In 2025 a lot of contracts with circuits expire and FOM has to start thinking about how many more races they want in Europe, for example.

“It must first be clear how many European races remain on the calendar after 2025 and whether there might be a rotation system, the consequence of which could be that Zandvoort is not on the calendar every year," he said.

The special party-like atmosphere is something that many within the sport have complimented. Rarely in F1, do you see tracks covered in smoke in support of a singular driver.

“We have created a unique event here that is widely acclaimed. We show much more than just motor racing. I heard Red Bull team boss Christian Horner say last year that he felt he had been in a nightclub for four days.

“We don't so much want to make it bigger or more spectacular but stand out in the fan experience and sustainability.” he explained.

Continued success for Max Verstappen would help the race to consolidate its spot when talks finally open, and the fans aren’t likely to let this one go lightly either.

