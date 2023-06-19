Russell reveals Alonso role in Mercedes star's Canada crash

Matthew Hobkinson

Monday 19 June 2023 17:27

George Russell has revealed that it was his attempt to put Fernando Alonso under pressure during the Canadian Grand Prix that caused him to crash into the barriers at Montreal.

Russell was looking to gain ground on Alonso after seeing team-mate Lewis Hamilton pass him at the beginning of the race.

Yet the Mercedes man suffered what proved to be a fatal error for his chances at a podium finish, or otherwise, after he hit the inside kerb at Turns 8-9 causing his W14 to run into the exit wall.

READ MORE: Russell SLAMMED for doing 'the worst thing a racing driver can ever do' to Hamilton

Russell was able to limp the car back to the pit lane despite the damage sustained to his front wing and rear-right wheel. However, a later issue with excessive brake wear would see him record a 'DNF' for the race on lap 53.

Russell: 'Mercedes lost out on 12 points'

George Russell could not hide his disappointment after the Canadian Grand Prix

Speaking after the race, he said: "Apologies to the team. We’ve put so much hard work and effort into this weekend and a small mistake has had massive consequences.

"I was doing everything I could to put Fernando [Alonso] under pressure. I then ran a little bit wide and hit the kerb; next thing I knew I was in the wall. That’s at least 12 points that we’ve left on the table today.

"We did a good job after that to get back into the mix. Sadly we had an issue with the brakes which forced us to retire the car. They felt okay from my side, but the team can see the data and could see that we couldn’t continue.

"I’m disappointed with the race today but there are positives we can take away. The car was quick on a circuit that we weren’t expecting to be that competitive and we took the fight to those around us.

"The team is doing a great job and the future is exciting. Let’s see what the upcoming races bring."

READ MORE: Verstappen MISSES Canadian GP Grand Slam as Alonso beats Hamilton for second