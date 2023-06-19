Schumacher claims Leclerc can make 'logical' shock move to Ferrari rivals

Dan McCarthy

Monday 19 June 2023 16:57

Ralf Schumacher thinks Aston Martin could be a potential destination for Charles Leclerc should he choose to leave Ferrari in the near future.

The last two years have been a struggle for Leclerc who has been unable to build on his generally solid performances in qualifying.

He won a couple of races at the start of the 2022 season and looked to be the biggest threat to Max Verstappen but a series of strategy and driver errors saw their campaign fizzle out.

It is fair to say that they have gone backwards in 2023 with more mistakes and they are now behind Aston Martin and Mercedes in the constructors' championship race as well as runaway leaders Red Bull.

Leclerc has been linked with a move to Mercedes in the past and has refused to rule out a move to the Silver Arrows.

READ MORE: Vasseur: Leclerc to Mercedes reports are 'BULL***T'

Future team-mates?

However, when speaking to Sky Germany, Schumacher named Aston Martin as an option, specifically for him to partner Fernando Alonso.

“So far, there have only been Mercedes and Red Bull as potential options," he said. "Mercedes is not quite as current at the moment, and it's safe to assume that Hamilton will continue there.”

“But I believe a strong candidate is also Aston Martin, as they also need to look around. Fernando Alonso will have another year after that. Who knows, [Lawrence Stroll’s] son doesn't fulfil the season goals, they may need to bring in another strong driver for the future, building alongside Fernando Alonso.

"Accordingly, that would be a logical possibility for Charles Leclerc, also considering the Honda partnership eventually.”

READ MORE: F1 drivers out of contract: Hamilton heads select group