F1 fans plot Lance Stroll Driver of the Day takeover at Mexican Grand Prix

With the 2026 F1 Drivers' championship all but sorted, it seems fans have found a new way to entertain themselves until the end of the season.

Antonelli's crowning moment as the sport's youngest ever world champion is just a matter of time and it is highly likely to come at this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix when he needs just two points to get the job done.

Mercedes have not yet won the Constructors' championship but that is also a formality - so attentions needed to be turned elsewhere.

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The five-way fight for second place between George Russell, Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris is very much on but instead of that, some fans have started to curiously put more focus on the F1 Driver of the Day vote.

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What is F1 Driver of the Day?

Driver of the Day gives fans around the world a chance to vote on which F1 star has had the best race, which can be done online on the F1 website.

F1 even keep an official track of which driver has won it at every race, with Leclerc taking the latest in the United States after passing Verstappen to take second place in Austin.

So as a prior warning, don't be surprised if Lance Stroll wins it at the Mexican Grand Prix, even if he gets lapped trying to drag his sorry Honda-powered Aston Martin to the finish line.

This is because there are F1 fans on social media trying to organise an event where whatever happens at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit, they vote for Stroll.

This is not the first time fans have tried it.

F1 fans plot on social media for Stroll win

From Instagram to Tiktok there are posts that read 'You're voting Stroll for Mexico Driver of the Day right? The rest of us are', with another insisting the campaign would roll on if Mexico doesn't succeed, posting 'Alright lads, remember to vote for Stroll for Driver of the Day at Mexico. If we fail, it can carry on until the next race and on and on etc. (Checo is our backup if Stroll DNFs.'

This is not a new idea, and the previous two attempts to make a mockery of the poll both failed. One was for Nikita Mazepin at the Portuguese Grand Prix in 2021, the second for Nicolas Latifi at the Canadian Grand Prix a year later. None even came close to succeeding.

Can you see the pattern here? The drivers targeted for this sort of thing are, it's fair to say, not likely to be winning driver of the day anytime soon.

Stroll for the record has won the award once, when he became the second youngest ever podium sitter at the 2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - when he finished third for Williams.

But nothing in the nine years since. He has only ever been in the top five twice.

Why are F1 fans doing this?

What's the point of this? Some F1 fans will see it as fun, but what's actually being achieved here? Let's say it succeeds and Stroll wins Driver of the Day.

It's embarrassing for Stroll because he's been made the easy target for a voting mockery, and an otherwise genuine fun vote to see who fans think deserve the award gets hijacked.

Granted, fans will always vote for their favourites still, but on balance if you look at who wins driver of the day it often at least holds some merit to it.

This is just callous, especially when you consider that many F1 fans who make fun of Stroll would get absolutely destroyed by him in any car race.

Over to Mexico we go then to see if it's third time lucky for the trolls, or if common sense prevails again.

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