Aston Martin have moved to end speculation that they could exit their F1 power unit partnership with Japanese giants Honda.

The Silverstone team have endured a tortuous 2026 season, largely because of their underperforming power unit.

The issues started right at the beginning of the season, when the engine produced vibrations so significant that there were fears drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll risked permanent nerve damage.

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Seven months on, and the team has made massive strides in the chassis department through upgrades brought by team principal and design genius Adrian Newey. But the power unit remains a major issue.

Recent GPS data analysis revealed by leading motorsport journalist Mark Hughes suggested Aston Martin could be challenging for poles, were it not for their lack of power.

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Krack says Honda partnership will continue

The issues at Honda have led to rumours that Aston Martin could look to exit the partnership and find an alternative supplier. But Chief Trackside Officer Mike Krack - speaking to media at the US Grand Prix - moved to end the speculation.

"I can only say that we have a partner, a long-term partner, which is Honda. Which, by the way, has done its 500th race, and I think we will be together when we win our first race together."

That is quite the bold statement from Krack, given where Honda are right now. But there is hope, with the Japanese giant set to be allowed two upgrades in 2027 by the FIA's ADUO benchmarking for F1 power units.

Honda reveal 2027 Aston Martin roadmap

Honda's Chief Engineer Shintaro Orihara is already planning how his team will close the gap next season, and he says it will happen in two phases.

"We need some steps to catch up to the top competitors, and our target is to bring some steps for round one. But still, at round one, we can say we wouldn't be a top competitor, so we need one more step.

"So, as Adrian [Newey] has said, our target is to take another big step in the middle of the season, let's say maybe round eight. That is our roadmap, and we are working based on that roadmap."

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