Lewis Hamilton floored by 'ludicrous' Ferrari decision as FIA document revealed - F1 News Today

Lewis Hamilton was denied a podium finish at the US Grand Prix due to "ludicrous strategy" from Ferrari, according to F1 insider Peter Windsor.

The seven-time world champion eventually came home in P4 at COTA on Sunday, two places behind Scuderia team-mate Charles Leclerc.

While there was much positivity about how the SF-26 car performed in race trim after a miserable qualifying display on Saturday, Windsor believes yet another botched strategy call cost Hamilton dear in Texas.

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➡️ READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton denied podium by Ferrari's 'ludicrous' strategy

FIA take major step towards F1 V8 return with new engine regulations

The FIA has put forward a new proposal for future F1 engine regulations which include the return of V8 power to the sport.

In news which will be music to the ears of purists, the current grid's six power unit manufacturers have received the document - according to a report from the BBC.

The report claims the FIA document indicates the intention to switch to simpler and more affordable V8 turbo-hybrid power units by 2030 or 2031.

➡️ READ MORE: FIA take major step towards F1 V8 return with new engine regulations

Kimi Antonelli set for big payday bonus as F1 championship looms

Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli has one hand on the F1 championship after Sunday's US Grand Prix and is reportedly set for a massive bonus at Mercedes when he finally secures the title.

The 20-year-old Italian currently has one of the smallest base salaries on the grid, but it will be boosted considerably should he clinch his first world championship.

➡️ READ MORE: Kimi Antonelli set for big payday bonus as F1 championship looms

F1 fans take aim at Liberty Media CEO after controversial comments: 'They're destroying F1'

Liberty Media CEO Derek Chang has riled up a section of F1 fans after he made comments regarding the sport's fandom which have proved controversial.

The comments in question came when Chang was discussing F1's US broadcast deal with Apple TV, which came into effect in 2026.

➡️ READ MORE: F1 fans take aim at Liberty Media CEO after controversial comments: 'They're destroying F1'

Derek Chang - criticised by some F1 fans.

Jos Verstappen responds to health concerns with social media update

Former F1 star Jos Verstappen, father of four-time world champion Max, has issued a reassuring health update after concerns were raised on social media.

The comments in question came after a screenshot of Viaplay's broadcast including Jos circulated on social media, with one poster of the image questioning 'WTF happened to Jos Verstappen?'

Jos regularly appears in the F1 paddock in support of Max, but in this particular image, he did look strikingly different, with another user even questioning whether or not he was ill.

➡️ READ MORE: Jos Verstappen responds to health concerns with social media update

F1 legend Helmut Marko is betting on life after death - with AI

Former Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko may no longer be a part of the paddock, but his business dealings away from the world of F1 have continued.

Now, in his latest venture, the 83-year-old Austrian - who spearheaded Red Bull's junior driver programme for over two decades - is entering the world of AI and funeral planning.

➡️ READ MORE: F1 legend Helmut Marko is betting on life after death - with AI