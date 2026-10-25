US Grand Prix disaster for Ferrari as FIA confirm 80-place grid penalty - F1 News Today

Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli will start on pole position for Sunday’s 2026 F1 US Grand Prix after topping the timesheets in qualifying on Saturday afternoon.

It proved a bitter blow for Ferrari who throughout free practice and the first couple of qualifying sessions looked quickest before suffering a Q3 hammerblow.

➡️ READ MORE: F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 US Grand Prix positions and times from COTA

FIA confirms staggering 80-place grid penalty for F1 star at US Grand Prix

Audi star Gabriel Bortoleto has been handed a staggering 80-place grid penalty for the F1 United States Grand Prix at COTA later today.

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The talented 22-year-old Brazilian will start the race in Austin, Texas from the very back of the grid after the FIA confirmed his penalty for taking new power unit components outside of his allocation.

➡️ READ MORE: FIA confirms staggering 80-place grid penalty for F1 star at US Grand Prix

Newey admits Honda are 'behind' but hails 'huge' Aston Martin progress

Adrian Newey has hailed the "huge" progress being made behind the scenes at Aston Martin, but admits its F1 engine partner Honda is still playing catchup after its return to the sport.

The 67-year-old design genius believes his team is beginning to come together, pointing to a growing sense of optimism and collaboration within its engineering department at Silverstone.

➡️ READ MORE: Adrian Newey admits Honda is 'behind' but hails 'huge' Aston Martin F1 progress

Adrian Newey - made Honda admission.

Lewis Hamilton reveals moment he knew he made catastrophic Ferrari error

Lewis Hamilton has revealed the moment he knew he had messed up by ignoring Ferrari's instructions at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Hamilton was running third in the race at Marina Bay Street Circuit earlier this month when a virtual safety car (VSC) was deployed on lap 39 following a crash for Lance Stroll.

➡️ READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton reveals moment he knew he made catastrophic Ferrari error

Helmut Marko slams Christian Horner book and sets record straight on deeply personal allegation

Helmut Marko has launched a scathing attack on the new book by former F1 Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, and has strongly denied a deeply personal allegation made about him.

The former Red Bull adviser has taken issue with the book's portrayal of events, questioning the accuracy of its claims and rejecting the suggestion that he failed to offer condolences following the death of Horner's first wife.

➡️ READ MORE: Helmut Marko slams Christian Horner book and sets record straight on deeply personal allegation

Max Verstappen slams 'nonsense' debate started by Red Bull team-mate

Max Verstappen has said he has no time for a 'nonsense' debate surrounding Red Bull and Ferrari, despite the fact that it was started by his team-mate Isack Hadjar.

Verstappen heads into the United States Grand Prix this weekend in top form, taking back-to-back victories at the Singapore and Bahrain Grands Prix earlier this month.

➡️ READ MORE: Max Verstappen slams 'nonsense' debate started by Red Bull team-mate

Lando Norris reveals F1 track forces him to take 'headache pills' before driving

Reigning world champion Lando Norris has become the latest F1 star to voice concerns over the US Grand Prix track at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), revealing that he has to take headache tablets before driving around it.

Norris' words follow similar frustrations voiced by four-time world champion Max Verstappen, who joked that he will need a 'new spine' to deal with the bumps at the circuit after the Singapore Grand Prix earlier this month.

➡️ READ MORE: Lando Norris reveals F1 track forces him to take 'headache pills' before driving