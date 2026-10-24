Lewis Hamilton 'forced' to stay in F1 until he is 45 by huge announcement

Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton has said he is now 'forced' to remain in F1 until he is at least 45 after the sport announced it will finally return to Africa in the coming years.

F1 has not raced on the African continent since the 1993 South African Grand Prix, but it was revealed last week that a 10-year agreement to return had been struck.

From the early 2030s, F1 stars will race in the African Grand Prix, set to be held in Bugesera, Rwanda, at a new, purpose-built circuit.

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Hamilton has long been an advocate of F1 racing in Africa, and earlier this year, he revealed that he did not want to leave the sport without having raced in a grand prix there.

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Lewis Hamilton reacts to African Grand Prix announcement

This weekend's United States Grand Prix is the first race since the news of F1's return to Africa dropped, and Hamilton sounds thrilled about it.

Speaking to the media in Austin, the seven-time world champion said that he was now forced to stay in the sport until the race arrives when answering a question about Kimi Antonelli. By that point, the seven-time world champion will be at least 45 years old.

"I'm looking forward to racing with him [Antonelli] longer, and we'll see," Hamilton said.

"I mean, I'm now forced to stay a lot longer because we have a race in Africa, and that's been my dream, to be able to race in Africa," he added.

"So you've got to come. You've got to race. So, yes, I have to keep fighting to try and stay fit. If I can still punch out good results over the next year, we'll keep it going."

Hamilton: Africa deserves grand prix

In a separate question, Hamilton was asked about his enthusiasm for the event. In response, he once again revealed the efforts he has been putting in to try and make it happen and claimed Africa 'deserves' to be on the calendar.

"I've been advocating for a race in Africa for many, many years," he added. "Countless meetings with the stakeholders, so many meetings with Stefano at his office in London, but also on race weekends, countless calls: 'What's happening? Where are we going? Who are you meeting with?'

"Many meetings with different presidents from different countries. Lots of phone calls with different presidents from different countries within Africa. I think for me, it's a place that deserves to have a Grand Prix.

"It's about more than just one country. It's about the continent itself, and there are so many beautiful countries within it. The people are so lovely. The culture is so rich, and I think it's important that we get to show that to the world. We get to do that with our sport."

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