Toto Wolff's son walks away unhurt after suffering big karting crash

Toto Wolff's young son Jack was involved in a big crash while karting on the weekend of the United States Grand Prix.

The Mercedes boss is in Austin this weekend at the Circuit of the Americas for the United States Grand Prix, with his Kimi Antonelli having the potential to become the youngest F1 world champion in history if everything goes his way.

But on Friday, Wolff's son was in Italy was competing in the IWF (IAME Warrior Final) of the IAME series, competing in the X30 Mini category, when he was involved in a scary incident at the Leopard Circuit in Viterbo in central Italy.

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Jack Wolff's big crash

Fighting for victory with multiple drivers on the last lap of a qualifying heat, the nine-year-old collided with Moroccan Elgahoudi Nagy, resulting in Wolff spinning on the track in front of oncoming traffic.

Britain's Dimitar Uzunov couldn't react in time to avoid Wolff, and instead launched over his kart, collecting him on the shoulder, and lifting him off the track briefly.

Wolff then brought his kart to a stop before getting out and walking away without any visual injuries.

He was taken for minor medical treatment after the crash and is expected to be back in action for the IWF event on Saturday.

Jack's racing genes

Jack's parents Toto and Susie have racing pedigree themselves and appear to have passed on their racing genes to the talented Austrian.

Only last month, Jack took his first motorsport championship after winning in the final round of the IAME Series held in Italy in the X30 U10 category at the same circuit.

Speaking in his first interview after winning the title recently, he said: “It was good. We had a lot of wins and some bad races, but in the end we fought well, and we won the championship, so I’m really happy.

“From the season, I did not know I would win nearly every single round, so I was really surprised that I was up there.

“It’s really competitive. There’s a lot of good drivers fighting in the championship, and we came here on the first step.

“I want to thank my whole team, my mum, my dad, and my whole family for getting me here to race and to win the championship.”

Eye-opening crash in karting involving Toto Wolff's son, Jack, today. He's the one the kart goes over... Thankfully, he's fine, although he did need some minor treatment after walking away. He's adamant he's racing again tomorrow, so he's showing some early tenacity... #F1 https://t.co/ZBaTyIjfrD — Thomas Maher (@thomasmaheronf1) October 23, 2026

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