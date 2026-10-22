F1 US Grand Prix weather forecast: Latest from Austin, Texas

The US Grand Prix is the next stop on the 2026 F1 calendar this weekend, as teams head stateside for the second time this year.

Action on track gets under way at the Circuit of the Americas on Friday (October 23), with the weekend concluding with the US Grand Prix on Sunday (October 25).

It's going to be pretty warm in Texas – perhaps unsurprisingly – but with nothing like the stifling humidity of the Singapore night race last time out, and at slightly lower temperatures.

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Unlike at the last two race weekends, there's not going to be any rain-related shenanigans – FIA programmers can breathe a sigh of relief – with Austin looking pretty much bone dry for the duration.

Our forecast will be updated daily, so let's get into where things stand at the time of writing on Thursday October 22, before the start of the race.

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US Grand Prix 2026 weather

Here is the latest forecast from the US F1 race weekend:

Friday October 23 - FP1 and FP2

The first running of the weekend will come in FP1, which kicks off at 12:30 local time (18:30 BST), and will take place under lovely, sunny skies.

The temperature will be around 24 degrees Celsius, with the lightest of breezes and not a hint of rain. The humidity, at 40 per cent, is even described as 'ideal'. What a day to go and watch some race cars.

Things will be warmer by the time the cars come back out for FP2 at 16:00 (22:00 BST), with the mercury touching 30 degrees and the humidity dropping a touch to a still delightful 25 per cent. The wind might start to play up a little for the cars, with gusts up to 20mph.

Saturday October 24 - FP3 and Qualifying

Another glorious day in the Lone Star State, with the final practice session of the weekend kicking off at half past noon in 24 degree sunshine, with a touch more humidity than the previous day at 57 per cent. There'll be a little bit of cloud cover, but don't expect them to drop their precious watery cargo on the race track.

In an almost direct repeat of Friday afternoon, Saturday's qualifying session will start in 30 degree heat at 16:00 with humidity about 15 per cent lower than the earlier session. Once again, the wind will have picked up to have noticeable – if not devastating – gusts of up to 20mph.

For fans looking to get in a bit early and watch the MotoGP showcase before FP3, remember that it starts at 11:40 and that the conditions will be pretty much exactly the same as for FP3 itself.

Sunday October 25 - US Grand Prix

Lights out for the 2026 US Grand Prix is at 14:00 local time, and the forecast highest temperature is slightly cooler than previous days, at 28C.

Everything else should be more or less identical to the rest of the weekend's running – great news for engineers and mechanics looking to get their cars dialled in to a steady set of conditions, rather than having to chop and change twice a day.

Sunday afternoon does come with the highest chance of rain of the weekend, but that just means a 7 per cent chance rather than a 0 per cent chance. Expect that to decrease closer to race time as forecasts become more accurate.

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