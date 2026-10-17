Max Verstappen is swapping Formula 1 machinery for GT3 racing as he takes to the track at Portimao in the GT World Challenge Europe finale today (Saturday October 17).

The four-time F1 world champion is competing in a Mercedes-AMG GT3 alongside Chris Lulham and Ben Barnicoat, with the three-hour endurance race offering fans another opportunity to see Verstappen in a different racing environment.

Fans can watch the race live and for free via the official YouTube stream embedded below, as well as a live onboard from Verstappen's #3 car.

Main race live stream

Verstappen onboard live stream

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Where is Verstappen starting on the grid?

The Dutchman plus Lulham and Barnicoat will begin from P15 later today after a troubled Qualifying session on Friday.

That is still considerably better than MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi, who starts P60 and at the back after failing to set a time.

Pos Car # Class Drivers Team Car Time / Gap 1 2 Pro Cup Morris Schuring, Dorian Boccolacci, Alessio Picariello Boutsen VDS Porsche 911 GT3 R EVO 1:42.071 2 17 Pro Cup Ralf Aron, Maximilian Götz, Fabian Schiller Mercedes-AMG Team GetSpeed Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO +0.108 3 80 Pro Cup Ricardo Feller, Thomas Preining, Bastian Buus Lionspeed GP Porsche 911 GT3 R EVO +0.179 4 64 Pro Cup Arjun Maini, Fabio Scherer, Thomas Drouet HRT Ford Racing Ford Mustang GT3 EVO +0.181 5 50 Pro Cup Albert Costa, Arthur Leclerc, Lilou Wadoux AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO +0.208 6 48 Pro Cup Lucas Auer, Luca Stolz, Maro Engel Mercedes-AMG Team MANN-FILTER Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO +0.212 7 59 Pro Cup Joseph Loake, Dean Macdonald, Jack Hawksworth Garage 59 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO +0.231 8 71 Gold Cup Frederik Schandorff, Malte Ebdrup, Simon Birch Selected Car Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO +0.264 9 7 Pro Cup Mattia Drudi, Ross Gunn, Nicki Thiim Comtoyou Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO +0.281 10 51 Pro Cup Tommaso Mosca, Lorenzo Ferrari, Nicola Lacorte AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO +0.408 15 3 Pro Cup Ben Barnicoat, Chris Lulham, Max Verstappen Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO +0.553 60 46 Pro Cup Max Hesse, Valentino Rossi, Neil Verhagen Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 EVO +0.550

What time is Max Verstappen racing at Portimao today?

*Valentino Rossi failed to set a qualifying time, putting the No. 46 car to the back

The race in Portimao gets under way at 5pm local time, which is also 5pm in the UK. The build-up on the live stream is scheduled to get under way 30 minutes earlier at 4.30pm. If you are watching in the US, the race is under way at noon Eastern.

It is a three-hour race so it is due to finish around 8pm local time/UK time (3pm Eastern).

Who is Max Verstappen racing with at Portimao?

The Verstappen Racing team will be in the Mercedes-AMG GT3 as ever, and his team-mates are 23-year-old Englishman Chris Lulham and 29-year-old Chesterfield-born Ben Barnicoat.

Lulham's transition to GT3 racing came through sim racing initially under the Verstappen team banner, while Barnicoat is a Lexus factory driver.

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VERSTAPPEN RESULTS: GT World Challenge practice times from Portimao