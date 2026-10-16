Ayao Komatsu has blasted comments that his Haas F1 team are just a B team to be used by Ferrari after signing the Italian outfit's development driver Rafael Camara.

Camara will make his F1 debut for Haas in 2027 following on from an impressive season in F2 where he is on course to win the championship.

The Brazilian is likely to be paired at the American team alongside Ollie Bearman, who is another current product of the Ferrari Development Programme and has already spent two full seasons with the team.

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With Haas already receiving technical assistance from Ferrari as well as running their power units, speculation has been made that with now two Ferrari contracted drivers onboard, Haas are in effect just a sister Ferrari team, similar to how Racing Bulls operate around the Red Bull team.

However Komatsu strongly refuted these claims, admitting that while he has access to Ferrari's young drivers, the ultimate decision to choose Camara was down to outright speed.

Ferrari driver Rafael Camara will make his F1 debut with Haas in 2027

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"Our collaboration with Ferrari gives us the access to those Ferrari Academy drivers," the team principal told Sky Sports.

"So, like Ollie Bearman because of our relationship with Ferrari, we had chance to test him in Mexico, right? And because we got this relationship, we had chance to test Rafa in Portimao.

"At no point Ferrari pressurised us. 'Can you take Rafa because he's gonna be in F2 and he really needs to be in Formula One.' None of that, you know.

"It's we who choose the driver by ourselves completely by myself and Mr Gene Haas. So it's a yes, they are FDA (Ferrari Driver Academy) drivers.

"Their career has been supported by Ferrari, but they are Haas F1 drivers, and we are under no obligation or pressure to take anyone from Ferrari. So that Ferrari B-Team thing is just non even a starter."

Komatsu excited about Camara

Komatsu has high hopes for Camara, with the Brazilian impressing him hugely as well as Gene Haas as he looks to replace the outgoing Esteban Ocon for 2027.

He added: "When we tested him in Portimao, that was impressive how calmly and professional he approached it.

"There was huge pressure for him to deliver, right? You know, mainly the pressure came from within himself, and then condition was ever so changing, track temperature, wind condition, and we had a couple of issues on the tyres as well.

"But everything he just dealt with is so calmly, and got best out of himself. So he has clearly got a very, very good view of the car or the grip, if you like.

"But it's just his approach, the calmness really impressed me.

Ayao Komatsu hopes to keep Ollie Bearman on for another season at Haas

Bearman still part of Haas plans

Komatsu also admitted he was hopeful of keeping Bearman in the second Haas seat for next season:

"Yeah, I mean, Ollie, we really, really enjoy working with him. His speed is without any shadow of doubt, and his personality, how positive he is, how much he really like motivates the team in all aspects.

"I'm very, very happy. So I'm very much looking forward to working with him beyond this year.

"I expect it will happen, but it's just a matter of timing. I'd like to think that's going to be a finalised very, very soon."

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