Lewis Hamilton has given detailed insight into the lengths he goes to being one of the world's best racing drivers.

The seven-time F1 champion has been competing in the top tier of motorsport since 2007 and has the joint most amount of F1 titles along with Michael Schumacher.

Now obviously the key to being an excellent race driver is to be able to drive cars really fast. Sounds easy doesn't it?

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Well, it is going in a straight line, but being able to expertly apply the brakes hard and having the cornering and consistency to match sets the best from the rest.

But it's not all about the stuff on the track that can give racing drivers the edge, it can be the little things behind the scenes too that help make them quicker.

Now forgive this pivot, but Hamilton has reflected on this process... through the medium of clothes.

The 41-year-old loves fashion, much to the bemusement of one former F1 team boss, but rather than just putting his name to different projects, he wants to know more about the processes too.

Hamilton spent time with Dior in what he said was 'like doing an internship' but is keen on the age-old technique of asking questions to finding out how something works.

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Lewis Hamilton's guide to being fast

This is where we get back to F1, as he used an example at his team Ferrari of how he tries to improve himself as a driver.

“When I go to my team in Italy, I walk around the office,” he told The Times magazine.

“I’ll stand behind the people designing the front suspension, a spring or a piston, trying to understand why they’ve done it. It makes me a better driver. I know my machine inside and out.”

It's brought Hamilton some success this season, earning his first Ferrari podiums after a barren 2025, as well as his first win for the team at the Spanish Grand Prix.

In addition he leads team-mate Charles Leclerc by 14 points and only trails the dominant Mercedes of Kimi Antonelli and George Russell in the world championship.

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