Red Bull's plan to sign Fernando Alonso from Aston Martin has been revealed by Christian Horner, as well as the reason why it never happened.

Horner was team principal of Red Bull from the team's inception in 2005 right up until he was dramatically dismissed after two decades at last year's British Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE: Christian Horner reveals Red Bull plot to sign Fernando Alonso

Red Bull issue statement on future of Laurent Mekies as team boss

Red Bull have announced a new deal for team boss Laurent Mekies following a huge upturn in the team's form in recent weeks.

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The team, with the grid leading Red Bull Power Train engines, have become the class act of the F1 field in the most recent races, with Max Verstappen taking dominant wins in Malaysia and Singapore in the last two grands prix.

➡️ READ MORE: Red Bull issue statement on future of Laurent Mekies as team boss

Audi F1 chief hits back at big rivals Mercedes after Toto Wolff quip

Audi racing director Allan McNish has laughed off Toto Wolff's comments about his team at the Singapore Grand Prix last weekend.

Wolff's Mercedes star George Russell had to fight his way up from 19th on the grid at the tight street circuit after taking a heavy grid penalty for an engine change, and was tussling with Audi's Nico Hulkenberg for eighth in the dying laps.

➡️ READ MORE: Audi F1 chief hits back at big rivals Mercedes after Toto Wolff quip

David Croft makes surprising Martin Brundle Sky F1 admission

Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft has revealed the key to working with Martin Brundle in the commentary box and it's not always listening to what the former F1 driver says.

Croft, also known as 'Crofty', has been working alongside Brundle in the commentary box since Sky Sports nabbed the exclusive rights to every race for F1 in 2012.

➡️ READ MORE: David Croft makes surprising Martin Brundle Sky F1 admission

Max Verstappen hits out at former F1 drivers: 'They don't know how the engine works'

Max Verstappen has hit back at former F1 stars over their criticism of his stance on the 2026 F1 regulations.

The 29-year-old Dutchman has been hugely outspoken about the new regulations, which ushered in a new era with a 50-50 engine split between ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) and battery power.

➡️ READ MORE: Max Verstappen hits out at former F1 drivers: 'They don't know how the engine works'