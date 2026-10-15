Martin Brundle gives verdict on Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari strategy after Singapore blunder

The strategy blunder which cost Lewis Hamilton a podium finish at the Singapore Grand Prix was one of the major talking points coming away from the Marina Bay street race.

The Brit did not take the opportunity for a cheap pit stop under a virtual safety car for unclear reasons, eventually losing time hand over fist at the end of the race as his worn soft tyres degraded.

Hamilton was caught and passed by Kimi Antonelli and Lando Norris with a handful of laps remaining, before Oscar Piastri closed a ten-second gap within five laps to snatch fifth place from the Ferrari driver's grasp as he struggled desperately for grip.

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Talk around why the seven-time champion didn't follow team-mate Charles Leclerc into the pits for fresh tyres under the VSC has quietened in all but a few dark recesses of the internet, but Martin Brundle has now discussed the incident in his post-race blog for Sky Sports.

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Brundle: 'Bizarre' for Hamilton not to pit again in Singapore

Brundle noted, among other things, the difficulties inherent in a driver calling their own strategy from behind the wheel, writing: "Hamilton started on a fresh set of medium tyres but began to struggle as the race progressed. Appearing to be on a clear two-stop strategy, he pitted as early as lap 18 for soft tyres.

"Bizarrely, he would not stop again, despite the opportunity to make a relatively cheap pit stop under a Virtual Safety Car (VSC) when Lance Stroll's stricken Aston Martin had to be cleared from the circuit.

"Hamilton then endured a relentless slide down the order, eventually losing fifth place to Oscar Piastri's McLaren in the closing stages, despite the Australian having made an unscheduled stop for a slow puncture.

"After the race, it emerged that switching to a one-stop strategy, which required him to complete 44 laps on the same tyres, had been Hamilton's own decision. He apologised to the team for the call.

"It is difficult to run a modern F1 car and manage the team's strategy from behind the wheel, and the incident was telling. Ferrari had seemingly expected Hamilton to pit under the VSC."

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