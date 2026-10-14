Ferrari have been warned they risk 'collective chaos' if they do not resolve the issues arising from Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay.

The fallout from the big race in Southeast Asia once again shone the spotlight squarely on Maranello after yet another high-profile strategic faux pas.

This time it was seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton doing the apologising for not heeding his team's instruction to pit under a Virtual Safety Car.

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➡️ READ MORE: Ferrari warned Lewis Hamilton issue 'must be resolved'

Christian Horner reveals panic attacks as he opens up on anxiety and devastating family tragedy

Former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has opened up about suffering panic attacks and the psychological pressures of F1, while revealing the devastating family tragedy which overshadowed his departure from the team.

The 52-year-old Englishman was sacked by the all-conquering constructor after two decades as team principal in July 2025.

The shocking news came at a particularly traumatic time in Horner's life, just days after Beverley Allen - his first wife and the mother of his daughter Olivia - had died following a battle with cancer.

➡️ READ MORE: Christian Horner reveals panic attacks as he opens up on anxiety and devastating family tragedy

FIA chief confirms date for F1's V8 engine return - 'It's about the fans'

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has confirmed that F1 will bring back V8 engines in 2030, with plans for significantly lighter cars and reduced costs as part of a major overhaul of the sport's power unit regulations.

It's an announcement which is likely to send large portions of the sport's fanbase into ecstasy after the howls of protest about the controversial new regulations ushered in for 2026.

➡️ READ MORE: FIA chief confirms date for F1's V8 engine return - 'It's about the fans'

MBS named the date for the return of V8s to F1.

Valentino Rossi claims Max Verstappen will be a 'huge problem': 'I'll drive towards him!'

Valentino Rossi has admitted that while he is looking forward to racing against Max Verstappen, it's in reality going to be a big headache for him.

In what could be a one-time only event, the four-time F1 world champion will take on the legendary seven-time MotoGP champion in a three-hour GT World Challenge endurance race at Portimao on Saturday.

Verstappen is stepping in for the Verstappen Racing team this weekend after colleagues Dani Juncadella and Jules Gounon had clashing schedules ruling them out.

➡️ READ MORE: Valentino Rossi claims Max Verstappen will be a 'huge problem': 'I'll drive towards him!'

Lawrence Stroll 'must be climbing the walls' as Aston Martin's Honda crisis deepens

Aston Martin F1 owner Lawrence Stroll "must be climbing the walls" over the team's Honda crisis according to top insider Antonio Lobato.

The team in green have lurched from one nightmare to another during a traumatic 2026 season, despite recent chassis improvements there is one major issue they are powerless to solve.

➡️ READ MORE: Lawrence Stroll 'must be climbing the walls' as Aston Martin's Honda crisis deepens

F1 have announced a 10-year-deal for new track and fans HATE the proposed layout

F1 made a historic announcement on Tuesday with the confirmation that the sport will be returning to Africa for the first time since 1993.

While many expected South Africa and an updated Kyalami circuit (who hosted the last race) to be the venue to put F1 back on the continent, there has been a bit of a switcheroo.

Instead F1 is now heading to Rwanda in a race that will be officially titled the African Grand Prix presented by Visit Rwanda. It is no small deal either.

➡️ READ MORE: F1 have announced a 10-year-deal for new track and fans HATE the proposed layout

Max Verstappen makes personal admission about daughter Lily and F1 future

Max Verstappen has admitted that fatherhood will play a big part in deciding his F1 future.

The 29-year-old Dutchman recently committed to Red Bull through 2030 by signing a blockbusting contract extension worth a reported $107million per season.

But any very long-term plans for Verstappen will be decided at least partly by the fact he now has his own family.

➡️ READ MORE: Max Verstappen makes personal admission about daughter Lily and F1 future