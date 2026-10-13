Cadillac are reportedly looking to axe both of their drivers heading into the 2027 F1 season.

The 2026 campaign is the very first one in the American team's history, leading to them running a highly experienced line-up in Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas.

Both drivers had well over 500 F1 races between them heading into 2026 including at top teams with Perez a team-mate to Max Verstappen at Red Bull for four seasons up to 2024, while Bottas was Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes team-mate between 2017 and 2020.

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Cadillac's struggles

But Cadillac have found it tough in their first season in F1, and after the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday they remain the only team in the world championship yet to score a point this season.

The closest they came was in Monaco when Perez finished 10th, but due to an infringement in being out of place on the restart after a red flag, the Mexican was docked 10 seconds on his race time putting him 15th.

Bottas has the team's highest finish after a 13th place in China, but it's the only time he has finished above Perez all season. The Finn was nearly lapped by his Cadillac at Marina Bay on Sunday.

Esteban Ocon wants to stay in F1 after being axed by Haas" src="https://sportsbase.io/images/gpfans/copy_620x348/2b2b5998de0eb02d100983710a89efe28fc305d7.jpg"> Esteban Ocon wants to stay in F1 after being axed by Haas

Perez and Bottas out, Ocon in?

Perez and Cadillac are thought to have multi-year deals with the team as they seek to offer their expertise in helping the team develop but according to Blick, Cadillac are already considering changes, even if it means paying off both drivers' contracts.

Their report claims there has been a change of plan regarding continuing with Bottas and Perez, while adding that it could be an opportunity for Esteban Ocon to stay in the sport, with Haas deciding not to continue with him for next season.

It is notable that Cadillac have gone down a different direction during the season, with team chief Graeme Lowdon axed to be replaced by Marcin Budkowski who spent time with Ocon at the Renault (now Alpine) team in 2020.

GPFans has contacted the Cadillac F1 team for comment

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