One of the biggest motorsport crossovers has been confirmed as Max Verstappen prepares to go head-to-head with Valentino Rossi in a matchup for the ages.

The idea of MotoGP's finest going up against the best of what F1 has to offer is something you can usually only reserve for fantasy racing, but now it is about to come true at Portimao this weekend.

The entry list for the GT World Challenge three-hour race has been revealed and it confirms that the Red Bull driver and the seven-time MotoGP champion, who retired from the sport in 2021, will face off on Saturday.

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Verstappen vs Rossi machinery confirmed

Verstappen will be behind the wheel of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO as part of Team Verstappen Racing along with British racers Ben Barnicoat and Chris Lulham, of course as the No. 3 car that the Dutchman also has with his Red Bull car in F1.

Rossi meanwhile will be in a BMW M4 GT3 EVO as part of Team WRT along with American Neil Verhagen and German driver Max Hesse. Rossi also gets his famous race number as the No. 46 which he was associated with across seven premier class titles between 2001 and 2009.

There are four different categories among the 60 confirmed entrants of Pro, Gold, Silver and Bronze, but Verstappen and Rossi will effectively be racing each other in the top Pro category.

The final entry list is still to be confirmed but what is certain is Verstappen and Rossi's involvement, and if they get into battle on track, the Italian legend may not be prepared to give him much leeway based on one of his humorous comments in a recent interview.

Verstappen last-minute replacement

While looking like something planned for a while, Verstappen going against Rossi is actually a complete accident.

The Red Bull driver was looking for a weekend off after three back-to-back F1 races, winning the last two in Malaysia and Singapore.

Instead he will compete in seven races across seven weekends, with F1 set for another triple header in the USA, Mexico and Brazil following his GT outing.

Verstappen, who has already competed in the Nurburgring 24 Hours race earlier this year, admitted he is only racing in Portimao due to regular drivers Dani Juncadella and Jules Gounon having clashing commitments

He said: "I know that two of my drivers won't be part of the line-up, so two other drivers need to step in.

"I'm looking forward to it. It's going to be a busy seven weeks, but we'll do it, and I enjoy it anyway. Let's see what we can do there."

GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup, Portimao entry list

The entry list for Portimao - which also includes former F1 star Nikita Mazepin, back after a long ban imposed on Russian drivers was ended - is as follows:

Car # Team Drivers Car Class 2 Boutsen VDS Morris Schuring, Dorian Boccolacci, Alessio Picariello Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVO PRO 3 Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing Max Verstappen, Ben Barnicoat, Chris Lulham Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO PRO 4 Optimum Motorsport Adam Smalley, Freddie Tomlinson, Harry George McLaren 720S GT3 EVO GOLD 5 Optimum Motorsport Dante Rappange, Guilherme Oliveira, Mikey Porter McLaren 720S GT3 EVO SILVER 6 GetSpeed Team Bartone Bros Anthony Bartone, Cesar Gazeau, Aurelien Panis Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO SILVER 7 Comtoyou Racing Mattia Drudi, Nicki Thiim, Ross Gunn Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO PRO 8 Car Collection Motorsport Reinhold Krahn, Pietro Armanni, Joel Sturm Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVO BRONZE 9 Pure Rxcing Max Hofer, Mikkel Pedersen, Aliaksandr Malykhin Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVO SILVER 10 Boutsen VDS Alessandro Ghiretti, Robin Knutsson, Gilles Magnus Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVO GOLD 11 Comtoyou Racing Marcelo Tomasoni, Aaron Muss, TBA Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO BRONZE 12 GetSpeed Team Dubai Gabriel Rindone, Mikael Grenier, Tom Kalender Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO BRONZE 17 Mercedes-AMG Team GetSpeed Ralf Aron, Maximilian Götz, Fabian Schiller Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO PRO 19 Team Motopark Christian Mansell, Aaron Walker, Rui Andrade Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO SILVER 20 Team Motopark Nikita Mazepin, Dominik Baumann, Philip Ellis Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO PRO 21 Comtoyou Racing Oliver Söderström, Sébastien Baud, Kobe Pauwels Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO SILVER 23 Team RJN Maxwell Lynn, Horatio Fitz-Simon, Ben Dörr McLaren 720S GT3 EVO SILVER 24 Steller Motorsport Mikkel Mac, Dennis Lind, TBA Corvette Z06 GT3 R GOLD 25 Sainteloc Racing Ezequiel Perez Companc, Etienne Cheli, TBA Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II SILVER 30 Team WRT Ignacio Montenegro, Matisse Lismont, Amaury Cordeel BMW M4 GT3 EVO SILVER 32 Team WRT Kelvin van der Linde, Jordan Pepper, Charles Weerts BMW M4 GT3 EVO PRO 34 natural elements by Walkenhorst Motorsport Jamie Day, Christian Krognes, Henrique Chaves Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO PRO 35 Walkenhorst Motorsport Ethan Ischer, Gaspard Simon, Mateo Villagomez Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO SILVER 41 Razoon - more than racing Marcos Gomes, Alan Hellmeister, Sebastião Malucelli Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVO BRONZE 42 Oman Racing by Century Motorsport Calan Williams, Javier Sagrera, Ahmad Al Harthy BMW M4 GT3 EVO BRONZE 44 Greystone GT Jayden Kelly, Josh Rattican, Tommy Pintos McLaren 720S GT3 EVO SILVER 45 Rinaldi Racing Dylan Medler, David Perel, Axcil Jefferies Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO SILVER 46 Team WRT Neil Verhagen, Max Hesse, Valentino Rossi BMW M4 GT3 EVO PRO 48 Mercedes-AMG Team MANN-FILTER Lucas Auer, Luca Stolz, Maro Engel Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO PRO 50 AF Corse Lilou Wadoux, Arthur Leclerc, Albert Costa Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO PRO 51 AF Corse Tommaso Mosca, Lorenzo Ferrari, Nicola Lacorte Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO PRO 52 AF Corse Matias Zagazeta, Jef Machiels, Gilles Stadsbader Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO SILVER 54 Dinamic GT Tanart Sathienthirakul, Francesco Simonazzi, Angus Whiteside Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVO SILVER 58 Garage 59 Thomas Fleming, Louis Prette, Benjamin Goethe McLaren 720S GT3 EVO GOLD 59 Garage 59 Joseph Loake, Dean MacDonald, Jack Hawksworth McLaren 720S GT3 EVO PRO 60 JMW Motorsport TBA, TBA, TBA Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO PRO 63 TGI Team by GRT Franck Perera, Maximilian Paul, Mirko Bortolotti Lamborghini Temerario GT3 PRO 64 HRT Ford Racing Arjun Maini, Fabio Scherer, Thomas Drouet Ford Mustang GT3 EVO PRO 65 HRT Ford Racing Maxime Oosten, Nicolas Baert, Eduardo Coseteng Ford Mustang GT3 EVO SILVER 66 Tresor Attempto Racing Sebastian Øgaard, Ariel Levi, Rocco Mazzola Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II SILVER 71 Selected Car Racing Frederik Schandorff, Malte Ebdrup, Simon Birch Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO GOLD 74 Kessel Racing Lorenzo Patrese, Dennis Marschall, Dustin Blattner Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO BRONZE 77 KPX Motorsport Jop Rappange, Nigel Schoonderwoerd, Yelmer Buurman BMW M4 GT3 EVO BRONZE 80 Lionspeed GP Ricardo Feller, Thomas Preining, Bastian Buus Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVO PRO 84 Eastalent Racing Christopher Haase, Simon Reicher, Markus Winkelhock Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II PRO 87 Winward Racing Marvin Dienst, Gabriele Piana, Rinat Salikhov Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO BRONZE 88 Tresor Attempto Racing Daniele Di Amato, Carrie Schreiner, Gerhard Tweraser Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II BRONZE 89 Lionspeed GP Alex Fontana, Bashar Mardini, Patrick Kolb Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVO BRONZE 91 Herberth Motorsport Ralf Bohn, Huub van Eijndhoven, Robert Renauer Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVO BRONZE 93 Ziggo Sport Tempesta Racing Peter Dempsey, Christopher Froggatt, Eddie Cheever Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVO BRONZE 96 Rutronik Racing Patric Niederhauser, Marco Mapelli, Luca Engstler Lamborghini Temerario GT3 PRO 98 Rowe Racing Philipp Eng, Jake Dennis, Marco Wittmann BMW M4 GT3 EVO PRO 99 Tresor Attempto Racing Dylan Pereira, Andrea Frassineti, Alex Aka Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II GOLD 111 CSA Racing Arthur Rougier, Simon Gachet, James Kell McLaren 720S GT3 EVO GOLD 222 2Seas Motorsport Kiern Jewiss, Charles Dawson, Reece Barr Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO BRONZE 269 High Class Racing Max Moritz, Klaus Bachler, Raphael Rennhofer Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVO BRONZE 555 CSA Racing Romain Andriolo, James Higgins, Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer McLaren 720S GT3 EVO SILVER 914 Razoon - more than racing Clemens Mühlbacher, Leo Pichler, Max Mutschlechner Porsche 911 GT3 R EVO BRONZE 991 Paradine Competition Darren Leung, James Kellett, TBA BMW M4 GT3 EVO BRONZE 992 Paradine Competition Christian Hahn, Josh Rowledge, TBA BMW M4 GT3 EVO SILVER 998 Rowe Racing Ugo de Wilde, Tim Tramnitz, Jens Klingmann BMW M4 GT3 EVO GOLD 999 GetSpeed Team PCX Racing Patrick Charlaix, Jordan Boisson, Marvin Klein Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO BRONZE

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