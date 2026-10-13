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Max Verstappen and Valentino Rossi are shown in a composite picture — Photo: © IMAGO
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Max Verstappen confirmed in Mercedes as 61-car entry list announced for Portimao

Verstappen vs Rossi is on!

Dan Ripley
Global Editor
Professional F1 journalist and analyst
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One of the biggest motorsport crossovers has been confirmed as Max Verstappen prepares to go head-to-head with Valentino Rossi in a matchup for the ages.

The idea of MotoGP's finest going up against the best of what F1 has to offer is something you can usually only reserve for fantasy racing, but now it is about to come true at Portimao this weekend.

The entry list for the GT World Challenge three-hour race has been revealed and it confirms that the Red Bull driver and the seven-time MotoGP champion, who retired from the sport in 2021, will face off on Saturday.

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Verstappen vs Rossi machinery confirmed

Verstappen will be behind the wheel of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO as part of Team Verstappen Racing along with British racers Ben Barnicoat and Chris Lulham, of course as the No. 3 car that the Dutchman also has with his Red Bull car in F1.

Rossi meanwhile will be in a BMW M4 GT3 EVO as part of Team WRT along with American Neil Verhagen and German driver Max Hesse. Rossi also gets his famous race number as the No. 46 which he was associated with across seven premier class titles between 2001 and 2009.

There are four different categories among the 60 confirmed entrants of Pro, Gold, Silver and Bronze, but Verstappen and Rossi will effectively be racing each other in the top Pro category.

The final entry list is still to be confirmed but what is certain is Verstappen and Rossi's involvement, and if they get into battle on track, the Italian legend may not be prepared to give him much leeway based on one of his humorous comments in a recent interview.

Verstappen last-minute replacement

While looking like something planned for a while, Verstappen going against Rossi is actually a complete accident.

The Red Bull driver was looking for a weekend off after three back-to-back F1 races, winning the last two in Malaysia and Singapore.

Instead he will compete in seven races across seven weekends, with F1 set for another triple header in the USA, Mexico and Brazil following his GT outing.

Verstappen, who has already competed in the Nurburgring 24 Hours race earlier this year, admitted he is only racing in Portimao due to regular drivers Dani Juncadella and Jules Gounon having clashing commitments

He said: "I know that two of my drivers won't be part of the line-up, so two other drivers need to step in.

"I'm looking forward to it. It's going to be a busy seven weeks, but we'll do it, and I enjoy it anyway. Let's see what we can do there."

GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup, Portimao entry list

The entry list for Portimao - which also includes former F1 star Nikita Mazepin, back after a long ban imposed on Russian drivers was ended - is as follows:

Car # Team Drivers Car Class
2Boutsen VDSMorris Schuring, Dorian Boccolacci, Alessio PicarielloPorsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVOPRO
3Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen RacingMax Verstappen, Ben Barnicoat, Chris LulhamMercedes-AMG GT3 EVOPRO
4Optimum MotorsportAdam Smalley, Freddie Tomlinson, Harry GeorgeMcLaren 720S GT3 EVOGOLD
5Optimum MotorsportDante Rappange, Guilherme Oliveira, Mikey PorterMcLaren 720S GT3 EVOSILVER
6GetSpeed Team Bartone BrosAnthony Bartone, Cesar Gazeau, Aurelien PanisMercedes-AMG GT3 EVOSILVER
7Comtoyou RacingMattia Drudi, Nicki Thiim, Ross GunnAston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVOPRO
8Car Collection MotorsportReinhold Krahn, Pietro Armanni, Joel SturmPorsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVOBRONZE
9Pure RxcingMax Hofer, Mikkel Pedersen, Aliaksandr MalykhinPorsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVOSILVER
10Boutsen VDSAlessandro Ghiretti, Robin Knutsson, Gilles MagnusPorsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVOGOLD
11Comtoyou RacingMarcelo Tomasoni, Aaron Muss, TBAAston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVOBRONZE
12GetSpeed Team DubaiGabriel Rindone, Mikael Grenier, Tom KalenderMercedes-AMG GT3 EVOBRONZE
17Mercedes-AMG Team GetSpeedRalf Aron, Maximilian Götz, Fabian SchillerMercedes-AMG GT3 EVOPRO
19Team MotoparkChristian Mansell, Aaron Walker, Rui AndradeMercedes-AMG GT3 EVOSILVER
20Team MotoparkNikita Mazepin, Dominik Baumann, Philip EllisMercedes-AMG GT3 EVOPRO
21Comtoyou RacingOliver Söderström, Sébastien Baud, Kobe PauwelsAston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVOSILVER
23Team RJNMaxwell Lynn, Horatio Fitz-Simon, Ben DörrMcLaren 720S GT3 EVOSILVER
24Steller MotorsportMikkel Mac, Dennis Lind, TBACorvette Z06 GT3 RGOLD
25Sainteloc RacingEzequiel Perez Companc, Etienne Cheli, TBAAudi R8 LMS GT3 EVO IISILVER
30Team WRTIgnacio Montenegro, Matisse Lismont, Amaury CordeelBMW M4 GT3 EVOSILVER
32Team WRTKelvin van der Linde, Jordan Pepper, Charles WeertsBMW M4 GT3 EVOPRO
34natural elements by Walkenhorst MotorsportJamie Day, Christian Krognes, Henrique ChavesAston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVOPRO
35Walkenhorst MotorsportEthan Ischer, Gaspard Simon, Mateo VillagomezAston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVOSILVER
41Razoon - more than racingMarcos Gomes, Alan Hellmeister, Sebastião MalucelliPorsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVOBRONZE
42Oman Racing by Century MotorsportCalan Williams, Javier Sagrera, Ahmad Al HarthyBMW M4 GT3 EVOBRONZE
44Greystone GTJayden Kelly, Josh Rattican, Tommy PintosMcLaren 720S GT3 EVOSILVER
45Rinaldi RacingDylan Medler, David Perel, Axcil JefferiesFerrari 296 GT3 EVOSILVER
46Team WRTNeil Verhagen, Max Hesse, Valentino RossiBMW M4 GT3 EVOPRO
48Mercedes-AMG Team MANN-FILTERLucas Auer, Luca Stolz, Maro EngelMercedes-AMG GT3 EVOPRO
50AF CorseLilou Wadoux, Arthur Leclerc, Albert CostaFerrari 296 GT3 EVOPRO
51AF CorseTommaso Mosca, Lorenzo Ferrari, Nicola LacorteFerrari 296 GT3 EVOPRO
52AF CorseMatias Zagazeta, Jef Machiels, Gilles StadsbaderFerrari 296 GT3 EVOSILVER
54Dinamic GTTanart Sathienthirakul, Francesco Simonazzi, Angus WhitesidePorsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVOSILVER
58Garage 59Thomas Fleming, Louis Prette, Benjamin GoetheMcLaren 720S GT3 EVOGOLD
59Garage 59Joseph Loake, Dean MacDonald, Jack HawksworthMcLaren 720S GT3 EVOPRO
60JMW MotorsportTBA, TBA, TBAFerrari 296 GT3 EVOPRO
63TGI Team by GRTFranck Perera, Maximilian Paul, Mirko BortolottiLamborghini Temerario GT3PRO
64HRT Ford RacingArjun Maini, Fabio Scherer, Thomas DrouetFord Mustang GT3 EVOPRO
65HRT Ford RacingMaxime Oosten, Nicolas Baert, Eduardo CosetengFord Mustang GT3 EVOSILVER
66Tresor Attempto RacingSebastian Øgaard, Ariel Levi, Rocco MazzolaAudi R8 LMS GT3 EVO IISILVER
71Selected Car RacingFrederik Schandorff, Malte Ebdrup, Simon BirchFerrari 296 GT3 EVOGOLD
74Kessel RacingLorenzo Patrese, Dennis Marschall, Dustin BlattnerFerrari 296 GT3 EVOBRONZE
77KPX MotorsportJop Rappange, Nigel Schoonderwoerd, Yelmer BuurmanBMW M4 GT3 EVOBRONZE
80Lionspeed GPRicardo Feller, Thomas Preining, Bastian BuusPorsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVOPRO
84Eastalent RacingChristopher Haase, Simon Reicher, Markus WinkelhockAudi R8 LMS GT3 EVO IIPRO
87Winward RacingMarvin Dienst, Gabriele Piana, Rinat SalikhovMercedes-AMG GT3 EVOBRONZE
88Tresor Attempto RacingDaniele Di Amato, Carrie Schreiner, Gerhard TweraserAudi R8 LMS GT3 EVO IIBRONZE
89Lionspeed GPAlex Fontana, Bashar Mardini, Patrick KolbPorsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVOBRONZE
91Herberth MotorsportRalf Bohn, Huub van Eijndhoven, Robert RenauerPorsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVOBRONZE
93Ziggo Sport Tempesta RacingPeter Dempsey, Christopher Froggatt, Eddie CheeverPorsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVOBRONZE
96Rutronik RacingPatric Niederhauser, Marco Mapelli, Luca EngstlerLamborghini Temerario GT3PRO
98Rowe RacingPhilipp Eng, Jake Dennis, Marco WittmannBMW M4 GT3 EVOPRO
99Tresor Attempto RacingDylan Pereira, Andrea Frassineti, Alex AkaAudi R8 LMS GT3 EVO IIGOLD
111CSA RacingArthur Rougier, Simon Gachet, James KellMcLaren 720S GT3 EVOGOLD
2222Seas MotorsportKiern Jewiss, Charles Dawson, Reece BarrMercedes-AMG GT3 EVOBRONZE
269High Class RacingMax Moritz, Klaus Bachler, Raphael RennhoferPorsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVOBRONZE
555CSA RacingRomain Andriolo, James Higgins, Jean-Baptiste SimmenauerMcLaren 720S GT3 EVOSILVER
914Razoon - more than racingClemens Mühlbacher, Leo Pichler, Max MutschlechnerPorsche 911 GT3 R EVOBRONZE
991Paradine CompetitionDarren Leung, James Kellett, TBABMW M4 GT3 EVOBRONZE
992Paradine CompetitionChristian Hahn, Josh Rowledge, TBABMW M4 GT3 EVOSILVER
998Rowe RacingUgo de Wilde, Tim Tramnitz, Jens KlingmannBMW M4 GT3 EVOGOLD
999GetSpeed Team PCX RacingPatrick Charlaix, Jordan Boisson, Marvin KleinMercedes-AMG GT3 EVOBRONZE

READ MORE: Max Verstappen to change race engineer as Gianpiero Lambiase steps aside

Dan Ripley
Written by
Dan Ripley - Global Editor
I've been a massive F1 fan since the mid 1990s and continue to study the history of the sport long before that. As an experienced motor sport reporter covering F1, MotoGP and the LeMans 24 Hour race, being part of GPFans has allowed me to work with a diverse team with all sorts of different backgrounds in watching the sport and given me a greater appreciation of F1.
View full biography
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