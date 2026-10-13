Max Verstappen has admitted that fatherhood will play a big part in deciding his F1 future.

The 29-year-old Dutchman recently committed to Red Bull through 2030 by signing a blockbusting contract extension worth a reported $107million per season.

But any very long-term plans for Verstappen will be decided at least partly by the fact he now has his own family.

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Max and partner Kelly Piquet welcomed their first child - daughter Lily - into the world in late April/early May 2025. They live in a luxury apartment in Monaco along with Kelly's daughter Penelope.

Verstappen openly admits that having children at home has already changed his mindset when it comes to leaving the circuit after a race weekend.

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How having children changed Max Verstappen

Speaking to Erik van Haren of De Telegraaf, he said: "After a race, I actually always try to go straight home on Sunday evening now. To spend as much time at home as possible."

Little Lily is now 18 months old, growing fast and already able to celebrate her dad's success on track - proved by the adorable video Kelly shared after her dad won Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix.

Lily Verstappen-Piquet celebrates her dad's Singapore win.

Verstappen says the first thing he normally does when he arrives back home in the principality is check on his baby daughter.

“When she is sleeping, I don’t wake her up. Naturally, I just let her lie there. But I often go and check on her for a moment, without disturbing her. And as soon as she is awake, I want to spend as much time with her as possible.”

Verstappen has said in the past that he used to cry in his early years when dad Jos used to leave for his own F1 races. He consciously tries to avoid putting Lily through the same agony.

“I can already see that my daughter is starting to notice when I leave. So even now, I try to do that when she doesn't realise it."

Verstappen on how time flies, and his F1 future

Verstappen concludes by making a point that comes to haunt all parents. One day, sooner than they wish, their children will be all grown up and ready to fly the nest. It's something he will factor into any future decisions about his F1 career.

"That will also be a consideration later on when it comes to my future. I don't want to just be away all the time; I want to see my own children grow up.

"Because once they turn eighteen, there is a chance they will say 'bye' and slam the door behind them.”

Both Max and Kelly are acutely aware of the benefits and pitfalls of being F1 babies themselves. While Max's father Jos of course drove in the sport, Kelly's dad Nelson was a three-time world champion and her brother Nelson Jr also competed.

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