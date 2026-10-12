US racing prodigy Ugo Ugochukwu is reportedly set to make his F1 debut with Cadillac in 2027.

The 19-year-old star has had a strong single-seater career so far, most recently clinching the FIA F3 championship in Madrid last month.

The promising New Yorker also has a Macau Grand Prix victory on his already-impressive CV, and was formerly a part of McLaren's junior driver programme before they dropped him ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Article continues under video

Now though it appears he is about to step into the rarified atmosphere of F1, with the sport's very own US team Cadillac.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton has lost trust with Ferrari and the ending is going to be ugly

Ugochukwu set for FP1 appearances in 2027

According to respected Italian outlet Autoracer, Ugochukwu will feature in FP1 sessions in 2027, with Cadillac taking the opportunity to measure his progress and put him on the potential pathway to a full-time seat.

F1 rules state that every team must put a rookie in each of their cars for two FP1 sessions per season - four sessions in total.

The Autoracer report claims: "Ugochukwu's appointment is part of a broader strategy that sees Cadillac particularly interested in developing American talent.

"Colton Herta's project already represents a significant investment in this direction, with the former IndyCar driver competing in Formula 2 in 2026 and pursuing a free practice program also aimed at meeting the requirements for the FIA ​​Superlicense."

Size matters - a potential blocker for Ugochukwu?

While Ugochukwu absolutely appears to have the ability to push for a move up to the F1 ranks, there is a potential blocker for the young US star - his size.

No official figure exists for Ugochukwu's height, but reports put him at around 6ft 4ins. That is two inches taller than the tallest driver in F1 currently, Ollie Bearman of Haas.

Top F1 insider Peter Windsor recently claimed that the FIA need to change their rules to accommodate drivers like Ugochukwu.

“The FIA have changed the template for chassis design to accommodate taller drivers a lot, and they've done a very good job with that,” Windsor said.

“If now there's another driver who's too tall for the car to be comfortable, they need to change the template again. I'm sorry.

“We shouldn't be isolating a driver of this talent because he's too tall for Formula 1, it’s wrong, it shouldn’t happen.”

Budkowski's Cadillac are set to give Ugochukwu a chance.

Cadillac 2026 struggles continue

Cadillac have struggled mightily so far in their first season on the F1 grid - they are still pointless with just six races of the 2026 season remaining.

The team has already had a change of personnel at team principal, with Marcin Budkowski being drafted in after the sacking of Graeme Lowdon.

While current drivers Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas both have multi-year contracts heading into 2027, there has been continued speculation that the team could cut ties with Bottas after just one year.

READ MORE: Fred Vasseur snaps at media as Lewis Hamilton tyre strategy probed

READ MORE: Max Verstappen to change race engineer as Gianpiero Lambiase steps aside