Lewis Hamilton 'let down' Ferrari as Kim Kardashian opens up on Sky Sports - F1 News Today

Lewis Hamilton apologised to his Ferrari team after the end of the Singapore Grand Prix on Friday.

The seven-time champion got on the radio on the cooldown lap to take responsibility for a strategy call which left him out on a set of soft tyres for more than 40 laps to the end of the race.

➡️ READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton 'let down' Ferrari team with disastrous Singapore Grand Prix strategy error

Martin Brundle and Kim Kardashian finally meet on F1 gridwalk: 'Did we get off on the wrong foot?'

It was the gridwalk interview you thought may never happen but at the Singapore Grand Prix, Martin Brundle finally managed to grab a few words with Kim Kardashian.

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Kim of course is with Lewis Hamilton these days and is at Marina Bay this weekend to support the Ferrari driver who is looking to pick up his second win of the season.

➡️ READ MORE: Martin Brundle and Kim Kardashian finally meet on F1 gridwalk: 'Did we get off on the wrong foot?'

Sky Sports' Ted Kravitz pays tribute after F1 pioneer and presenter stands down

Long-time Sky Sports F1 reporter Ted Kravitz took some time on Sunday to pay tribute to an influential figure in the sport's history – as well as his own.

Louise Goodman worked for more than a decade on ITV's F1 coverage from her debut in 1997, but stayed with the channel when they lost the rights to the BBC after the 2008 season, moving on to their BTCC coverage where she's been ever since.

➡️ READ MORE: Sky Sports' Ted Kravitz pays tribute after F1 pioneer and presenter stands down

Ferrari F1 boss reveals Lewis Hamilton refused to pit in Singapore Grand Prix shambles

Ferrari F1 boss Fred Vasseur has lifted the lid on Ferrari's Singapore Grand Prix strategy that saw Lewis Hamilton tumble from P3 down to P6 by the end of the race.

Ferrari lined up with Hamilton in third and his team-mate Charles Leclerc in second looking to attack pole sitter and eventual race winner Max Verstappen.

➡️ READ MORE: Ferrari F1 boss reveals Lewis Hamilton refused to pit in Singapore Grand Prix shambles

Max Verstappen reveals special Singapore Grand Prix moment Gianpiero Lambiase could be his last

Max Verstappen has revealed his win at the Singapore Grand Prix presented him with a special moment after the race.

Since his debut in 2015, the four-time world champion had previously never won at the track but he dominated at Marina Bay on Sunday to take victory by leading every lap from pole position.

➡️ READ MORE: Max Verstappen reveals special Singapore Grand Prix moment Gianpiero Lambiase could be his last

Lewis Hamilton taken for FIA medical checkup after Singapore GP and misses media obligations

Lewis Hamilton did not speak to the media after the Singapore Grand Prix, receiving a medical exemption from the FIA.

Ferrari have confirmed that the 41-year-old reported feeling unwell after the race and was sent to see the FIA's medical team, after which was he given permission to not attend the post-race media pen. No further information about his health is available at this time.

➡️ READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton taken for FIA medical checkup after Singapore GP and misses media obligations

FIA reveal computer 'pop-up window' issue that caused chaos at Singapore Grand Prix

The FIA have revealed a transparent explanation as to the carnage that struck the Singapore Grand Prix weekend on track.

While Sunday's race, won by Max Verstappen for Red Bull, went along without any problems, Friday's sprint qualifying session was marred by two separate issues that brought chaos to the track.

➡️ READ MORE: FIA reveal computer 'pop-up window' issue that caused chaos at Singapore Grand Prix