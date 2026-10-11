The 2026 F1 Singapore Grand Prix takes place at the Marina Bay circuit today and we will have full results for you.

Max Verstappen starts on pole in his quest to win this race for the very first time after topping the timesheets in both the Sprint race and Qualifying on Saturday.

The mighty Dutchman will have two Ferraris for company with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton right behind him in P2 and P3. Runaway championship leader Kimi Antonelli - now 89 points clear in the Drivers' standings - starts fourth.

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Antonelli's nearest rival - Mercedes team-mate George Russell - has a mountain to climb from P21 after taking an engine penalty.

The race gets under way at 8pm local time, which is 1pm BST in the UK.

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Singapore Grand Prix 2026 results

Full results will appear here.

Who is the current F1 champion?

Lando Norris is the reigning F1 champion, and won his first drivers' championship last year.

When is the next F1 race?

The next race is exactly two weeks from today when the 2026 United States Grand Prix takes place at COTA in Austin, Texas.

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