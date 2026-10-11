Kimi Antonelli is closing in on F1 history and one day very soon he will almost certainly be the sport's youngest ever world champion.

The 20-year-old Italian from Bologna has been simply sensational for Mercedes in 2026, coming good in the most spectacular way after struggling in his rookie season.

Antonelli has claimed eight grand prix victories this year - including five in a row in an early-season purple patch - to give him a commanding lead in the drivers' standings.

Article continues under video

Kimi padded his lead further in Saturday's sprint race at the Singapore Grand Prix, as closest rival George Russell crashed out early before a McLaren-on-McLaren crime in the closing stages allowed him to move up from P6 to P4 in the final classification.

Antonelli's advantage over Russell is now a massive 89 points heading into Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay and he is getting very close to the point where he can clinch the title.

READ MORE: FIA confirm 40-place grid penalty for British star at Singapore Grand Prix

F1 title scenarios: When can Antonelli become champion?

Antonelli holds that 89-point lead with seven races remaining - the first being Sunday in Singapore. That means there are a maximum total of 175 points still available.

The first thing to confirm is that Kimi CANNOT claim the title at Marina Bay on Sunday, but he can move to the very brink of being able to claim it. Especially considering Russell will start from the very back of the grid after taking an engine penalty. Antonelli meanwhile starts P4.

At this stage, the earliest possible opportunity for Antonelli to win the title is the United States Grand Prix in Austin on Sunday October 25.

To make a Texas-size celebration a real possibility Antonelli must outscore Russell by 12 points on Sunday. In total he would need a 37-point advantage over George in the next two races to become champion in America - quite a stretch.

It's worth remembering that Russell isn't the only driver still in with a mathematical chance of beating Antonelli to the title. Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris somehow still fall into that category.

But if we think Russell needs a miracle, then that quartet behind him needs a Hail Mary - Hamilton trails by 104, Leclerc by 128, Verstappen by 129 and Norris by 136. It is very unlikely - but not a mathematical impossibility - that Leclerc, Verstappen and Norris could all be eliminated as early as Singapore on Sunday.

So in short, Antonelli's first chance to clinch is the US Grand Prix in Austin (He needs to be at least 126 points ahead after that race).

A much more likely chance for his world title celebration though will come at the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday November 1. That right now is our expected scenario.

There is one other slight fly in the ointment - and that concerns the uncertainty around F1's 2026 calendar. Remember the final two races are still scheduled for Qatar and Abu Dhabi, despite the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

If both those races were cancelled before Austin, we would expect only one race to replace them - Imola in early December.

If that were to happen (a decision is expected in mid-October), the likelihood of Kimi clinching in Texas increases significantly. Watch this space.

Antonelli would be youngest F1 world champion ever

Should Antonelli clinch the title in 2026 (the oddsmakers say he is 98.5 percent certain to do so) he would become the sport's youngest ever world champion.

The man currently holding that honour is Sebastian Vettel - the legendary German claimed his first title in 2010, driving for Red Bull at the age of 23 years and 133 days.

Having only just turned 20 back on August 25, Antonelli is set to not just beat that record, but obliterate it.

READ MORE: Where do F1 drivers live, and why so many choose Monaco?

F1 COMMENTATORS: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams in 2026