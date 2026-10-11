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F1 Race Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2026 start time and how to watch live

The 62-lap race takes place at the Marina Bay circuit on Sunday evening

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
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The battle for the 2026 F1 title continues with the Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay circuit later today (Sunday October 11).

Italian prodigy Kimi Antonelli is on the brink of becoming the sport's youngest ever world champion, and he is set to move a step closer starting from P4 with nearest rival George Russell P21 due to an engine penalty.

Resurgent four-time world champion Max Verstappen starts from pole though after a brilliant qualifying lap on Saturday, ahead of the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

This 62-lap race around the 4.927km street circuit will be a brutal test of endurance as well as speed, with temperatures expected to touch 60C in the cockpit as drivers battle the stifling heat and humidity. Cooling vests at the ready (for most drivers anyway).

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2026 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix schedule and start time

Lights out for the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix is at 8pm local time (SST) later today (Sunday October 11). That is 1pm BST in the UK or 8am Eastern in the US.

Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:

F1 2026 Singapore Grand Prix Start Times
Location Time
Local time (SST) 20:00 Sunday
Central Europe (CEST) 14:00 Sunday
UK (BST) 13:00 Sunday
United States (ET) 08:00 Sunday
United States (CT) 07:00 Sunday
United States (MT) 06:00 Sunday
United States (PT) 05:00 Sunday
Brazil (BRT) 09:00 Sunday
Australia (AWST) 20:00 Sunday
Australia (ACDT) 22:30 Sunday
Australia (AEDT) 23:00 Sunday
Mexico (CST) 06:00 Sunday
Japan (JST) 21:00 Sunday
China (CST) 20:00 Sunday
South Africa (SAST) 14:00 Sunday
Egypt (EEST) 15:00 Sunday
India (IST) 17:30 Sunday
Malaysia (MYT) 20:00 Sunday
Singapore (SGT) 20:00 Sunday
Turkey (TRT) 15:00 Sunday
United Arab Emirates (GST) 16:00 Sunday
Saudi Arabia (AST) 15:00 Sunday
Max Verstappen qualified on pole for Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix
Max Verstappen qualified on pole for Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix

How to watch the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix live on TV today

As ever, pay TV broadcaster Sky Sports F1 will broadcast the race live in the UK, with Channel 4 having a free-to-air highlights package later on Sunday.

US fans who do not yet have a subscription with F1 broadcaster Apple TV, can watch the action for free with a seven-day trial - click here to sign up.

Stream your favourite content with ExpressVPN and enjoy smooth, uninterrupted viewing. Click here to sign up to a secure network now.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

F1 2026 Broadcasters by Region
Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United Kingdom Sky Sports
United States Apple TV
China Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
Italy Sky Italia
Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Japan Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Spain DAZN, Mediaset
Canada RDS, TSN
Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL
France Canal+
Belgium RTBF, Telenet
Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE
Mexico Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore beIN SPORTS
Hungary M4 Sport
Brazil Bandeirantes
Austria Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS
Africa SuperSport
Latin America ESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

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Graham Shaw
Written by
Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor
Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl.
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