F1 Race Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2026 start time and how to watch live

The battle for the 2026 F1 title continues with the Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay circuit later today (Sunday October 11).

Italian prodigy Kimi Antonelli is on the brink of becoming the sport's youngest ever world champion, and he is set to move a step closer starting from P4 with nearest rival George Russell P21 due to an engine penalty.

Resurgent four-time world champion Max Verstappen starts from pole though after a brilliant qualifying lap on Saturday, ahead of the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

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This 62-lap race around the 4.927km street circuit will be a brutal test of endurance as well as speed, with temperatures expected to touch 60C in the cockpit as drivers battle the stifling heat and humidity. Cooling vests at the ready (for most drivers anyway).

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2026 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix schedule and start time

Lights out for the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix is at 8pm local time (SST) later today (Sunday October 11). That is 1pm BST in the UK or 8am Eastern in the US.

Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:

F1 2026 Singapore Grand Prix Start Times Location Time Local time (SST) 20:00 Sunday Central Europe (CEST) 14:00 Sunday UK (BST) 13:00 Sunday United States (ET) 08:00 Sunday United States (CT) 07:00 Sunday United States (MT) 06:00 Sunday United States (PT) 05:00 Sunday Brazil (BRT) 09:00 Sunday Australia (AWST) 20:00 Sunday Australia (ACDT) 22:30 Sunday Australia (AEDT) 23:00 Sunday Mexico (CST) 06:00 Sunday Japan (JST) 21:00 Sunday China (CST) 20:00 Sunday South Africa (SAST) 14:00 Sunday Egypt (EEST) 15:00 Sunday India (IST) 17:30 Sunday Malaysia (MYT) 20:00 Sunday Singapore (SGT) 20:00 Sunday Turkey (TRT) 15:00 Sunday United Arab Emirates (GST) 16:00 Sunday Saudi Arabia (AST) 15:00 Sunday

Max Verstappen qualified on pole for Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix

How to watch the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix live on TV today

As ever, pay TV broadcaster Sky Sports F1 will broadcast the race live in the UK, with Channel 4 having a free-to-air highlights package later on Sunday.

US fans who do not yet have a subscription with F1 broadcaster Apple TV, can watch the action for free with a seven-day trial - click here to sign up.

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Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

F1 2026 Broadcasters by Region Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States Apple TV China Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN, Mediaset Canada RDS, TSN Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 Sport Brazil Bandeirantes Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

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