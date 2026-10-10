Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix FREE in the UK

F1 stages the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix this weekend and UK fans can watch the action completely free of charge on Channel 4.

The local broadcaster has free-to-air highlights of the Sprint Race and Qualifying later today (Saturday October 10) and then Sunday (October 11) for the Singapore Grand Prix.

Fans who do not have a Sky Sports subscription (pay TV) can still watch all the action as the 2026 title race continues.

Article continues under video

A night race around the 4.927km Marina Bay circuit is not to be missed, C4 have you covered for free broadcasts in the UK and we have the full details.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton takes Ferrari blame as FIA issue penalty verdict at Singapore GP

What time is F1 on Channel 4 for the Singapore Grand Prix?

The weekend coverage begins today (Saturday October 10) with a 90-minute show with highlights of the Sprint race and Qualifying. That starts at 6pm BST in the UK.

Then on Sunday (October 11) there are two hours and 15 minutes of highlights of the Singapore Grand Prix. The show begins at 5.30pm BST in the UK.

If you miss the action over the weekend, you can still catch all the highlights on Channel 4's on-demand service.

READ MORE: F1 star blasts FIA with double standards accusation after Singapore GP