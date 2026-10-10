Lewis Hamilton takes Ferrari blame as FIA issue penalty verdict at Singapore Grand Prix - F1 News Today

Lewis Hamilton has taken responsibility for what he called the 'wrong' decision on when to go out in sprint qualifying at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Some teams sent their drivers out relatively early in the eight-minute final segment to get a lap time banked and to give themselves the chance of a second flying lap, while some – including eventual polesitter Max Verstappen – waited until the last minute to go out and take advantage of a rapidly evolving track.

➡️ READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton admits blame after Ferrari error at Singapore Grand Prix

FIA announce penalty verdict on Max Verstappen after Lewis Hamilton incident at Singapore Grand Prix

The FIA have announced a decision on whether Max Verstappen will suffer a grid penalty at the Singapore Grand Prix.

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Verstappen was placed under investigation following sprint qualifying on Friday after he was adjudged to have passed his old rival Lewis Hamilton under yellow flags during the first session.

➡️ READ MORE: FIA announce penalty verdict on Max Verstappen after Lewis Hamilton incident at Singapore Grand Prix

F1 hit with ANOTHER software glitch as Singapore Grand Prix action delayed

Not a week on from the last F1 shambles involving software glitches, another bug has struck the Singapore Grand Prix.

At the Bahrain Grand Prix at Sepang last Sunday, multiple F1 cars were hit by a glitch in their cars, including Lewis Hamilton, that brought their cars to a near standstill.

➡️ READ MORE: F1 hit with ANOTHER software glitch as Singapore Grand Prix action delayed

George Russell confirms DOUBLE F1 penalty in more Mercedes woe

George Russell has revealed he is set to take two engine penalties before the 2026 F1 season is over.

The British star was dealt a blow at last weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix when he suffered an engine failure with just six laps to go.

➡️ READ MORE: George Russell confirms DOUBLE F1 penalty in more Mercedes woe

F1 star blasts FIA with double standards accusation after Singapore Grand Prix shambles

F1 star Carlos Sainz has once again hit out at the FIA, less than a week after angry comments about the farcical start delay at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The red flag came out midway through the first part of sprint qualifying at the Singapore Grand Prix on Friday for debris on the track, disrupting a number of team's run plans.

➡️ READ MORE: F1 star blasts FIA with double standards accusation after Singapore Grand Prix shambles

F1 rival takes dig at Valtteri Bottas after Malaysia to Singapore bike ride

Valtteri Bottas has impressed a reasonable amount of the paddock this week by swapping four wheels for two and cycling to the Singapore Grand Prix from Sepang, but there are one or two out there who remain less than impressed by the feat.

Nico Hulkenberg appears to fall into the latter camp, with the Cadillac driver's spin into the gravel early in Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia still on his mind.

➡️ READ MORE: F1 rival takes dig at Valtteri Bottas after Malaysia to Singapore bike ride