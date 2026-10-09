Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he was talked out of the correct tyre choice for the start of last weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

A rain storm and subsequent FIA software shambles saw the start of the race pushed back by an hour and a half, with the software update issue allowing time for the track to dry somewhat after the heavy rain.

Hamilton was one of a number of drivers, including his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc, who started the race on slick dry weather tyres only to disappear out the back of the pack when it became clear that the track was several laps from being dry enough for anything other than intermediates.

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The seven-time world champion slid right down the order and was more than a minute behind leader Max Verstappen in 18th at one point, before a timely safety car closed up the pack just as the track became dry enough for slick tyres.

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Hamilton: Sepang decision was not good enough

Hamilton fought his way up the field from 15th at the restart to third by the chequered flag, an impressive drive which made the tyre choice error sting all the more, knowing that potential race-winning pace was in the car.

The Brit revealed to Sky Sports F1 that he had been telling his team that the track was not ready for dry tyres at the start, but that he, team principal Fred Vasseur, head of track engineering Matteo Togninalli, and his race engineer Carlo Santi, 'make the decision together'.

"It wasn't good enough and we've had a huge discussion about it," he said.

"And we're going to try and work on how we can come to a better conclusion more consistently in the future."

Hamilton defends strategists over Sepang 'mistake'

Hamilton went on to defend the team's strategists and insisted that the collective process which led to the decision was the right one, saying 'that's how you work as a team', but admitted that on this occasion the outcome was the wrong one.

"It was ultimately a mistake but it's not the strategists. I think, unfortunately, my strategy team gets the brunt of the (criticism for the) call. But in actual fact, the call didn't come from the strategist. The call comes from collectively, us working together.

"Fred, Matteo, myself, my engineer, we make the decision together. And we discuss it and we put our input, we put all our ideas and information into the pot, whether that's good or not…

"I went into the pit lane, I'm like, 'it's wet'. I go to the pit wall, I'm like, 'it's wet'. Come back to the garage, I'm like, 'guys, we should be on the inters'.

'And you were right and your gut feeling was right'

"And then they all give a different perspective. And if you've got three people giving you a different perspective, you eventually get convinced by that. And you're like, 'OK, I'll go with what you suggest'. And that's how you work as a team.

"And you hope three are more right than one. But in some scenarios, it's the other way around. And you were right and your gut feeling was right. And then you're like, 'damn, I should have gone with my gut'. But everyone's generally trying to do the best they can."

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