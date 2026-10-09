Kim Kardashian's romance with Lewis Hamilton is the biggest off-track story of F1 2026, but do not expert the reality TV superstar to make it any bigger.

The 45-year-old American celebrity created enormous global headlines back in late January when news broke that she had spent a weekend with seven-time world champion Hamilton at a high end resort in the UK's Cotswolds.

Publicly that was just the start of a relationship which now appears to be going very strong with the couple regularly sharing images and videos together on social media, and even getting their very own puppy - an adorable Golden Retriever named Halo.

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The pair though have consistently refused to answer questions about the blossoming romance when asked by media. And it appears things are going to stay that way for the time being at least.

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'In the most respectful way, I'd probably rather not'

Kim, in London recently to open a new story for her wildly successful fashion brand Skims, was asked by the Sunday Times if she would talk about her relationship with Lewis. The answer was polite but firm.

“In the most respectful way, I’d probably rather not,” she responded.

Kardashian was single for five years

Despite that refusal, Kim did give a glimpse into her private life before she began dating Ferrari superstar Hamilton. In particular the five years since she divorced from rapper Kanye West.

She revealed: “I was really single for five years. And that felt great. I could focus on my kids and projects that I really wanted to be involved with.

"I really felt no rush. Like, I really didn’t feel empty. I felt like I needed my time. I wanted to completely heal and just work on myself.

"I wasn’t ready to open up. I really wasn’t even thinking about it. The universe works in your favour when you just allow it to.”

While Kardashian is seen regularly with Hamilton - the pair recently spent a whirlwind week jetting from Italy to Paris and then to London and Los Angeles - she has not been a regular visitor to F1 races.

Kim's only appearance in the paddock so far in 2026 was at the glitzy Monaco Grand Prix, where she cheered on Lewis to a terrific second-place finish.

She was on hand recently though when Hamilton drove for Ferrari in a Pirelli tyre test at the Imola circuit in Italy.

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