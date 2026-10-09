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Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are seen in a composite in front of an FIA logo — Photo: © IMAGO
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FIA announce Max Verstappen investigation after Lewis Hamilton incident at Singapore Grand Prix

Max in trouble with the stewards..

Dan Ripley
Global Editor
Professional F1 journalist and analyst
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Max Verstappen was put under investigation by FIA stewards at the Singapore Grand Prix following an incident with Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen is back in action after winning last weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix - his first win of the season - but was quickly in trouble at Marina Bay.

During first qualifying for the sprint race on Friday, Verstappen allegedly breached yellow flag rules after passing Hamilton following Sergio Perez damaging his front wing and leaving the debris on the track.

The session was then red flagged, with Verstappen confirmed to be investigated after the session.

If found guilty, the four-time world champion could face a grid penalty in the sprint.

More to follow...

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