F1 Sprint Qualifying Results Today: 2026 Singapore Grand Prix times and positions

Max Verstappen will start Saturday's Singapore Grand Prix sprint race from pole position after a dominant lap around the streets of Marina Bay.

The Dutchman will share the front row with George Russell, who leapt ahead of Charles Leclerc with a fine late lap to bring a little bit of sunshine to what promises to be a bleak weekend for the Mercedes driver.

Leclerc will start third alongside Oscar Piastri, with the Australian's McLaren team-mate Lando Norris rounding out the top five – and Kimi Antonelli all the way down in seventh.

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Earlier on, Sergio Perez brought out a red flag hit the wall just a couple of minutes into the session. That crash initially brought out double waved yellow flags around the area of the incident, with the red flag not coming out until Perez got going again with his front wing stuck under his car – with that wing disintegrating and leaving bits of Cadillac all over the track.

One thing to keep an eye on as the day continues: Verstappen is being investigated after the session for a potential yellow flag violation following Perez's crash.

There was some brief confusion as to which drivers were eliminated in SQ1 thanks to some gremlins in the timing systems, with race control delaying the start of SQ2 to get things back into working order.

In the end, Fernando Alonso made it through to SQ2 by a couple of tenths of a second – with Arvid Lindblad the first driver on the wrong side of the cut line.

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Singapore Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying Results

Singapore Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying Results Pos Driver Team Gap 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:31.156 2 George Russell Mercedes +0.120s 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.243s 4 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.298s 5 Lando Norris McLaren +0.431s 6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.546s 7 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.693s 8 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.185s 9 Isack Hadjar Red Bull NO TIME 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine NO TIME 11 Franco Colapinto Alpine ELIMINATED IN SQ2 12 Nico Hulkenberg Audi ELIMINATED IN SQ2 13 Ollie Bearman Haas ELIMINATED IN SQ2 14 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi ELIMINATED IN SQ2 15 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin ELIMINATED IN SQ2 16 Esteban Ocon Haas ELIMINATED IN SQ2 17 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls ELIMINATED IN SQ1 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin ELIMINATED IN SQ1 19 Alex Albon Williams ELIMINATED IN SQ1 20 Sergio Perez Cadillac ELIMINATED IN SQ1 21 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac ELIMINATED IN SQ1 22 Carlos Sainz Williams ELIMINATED IN SQ1

Changes to F1 qualifying in 2026

There are a couple of changes to the way qualifying works this year, not quite as sweeping as the new technical regulations.

Firstly we now have 22 cars on the grid, so instead of 5 cars exiting after SQ1 and SQ2, we will have 6 being eliminated. That still leaves 10 for the pole shootout in SQ3.

Unlike in grand prix qualifying, where Q3 now gets an extra minute and lasts for 13 rather than 12, sprint qualifying timings are unchanged (12 minutes for SQ1, 10 for SQ2, eight for SQ3).

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