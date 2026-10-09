F1 Results Today: Singapore Grand Prix practice times and positions from Marina Bay

George Russell bounced back from a disappointing weekend at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia last time out, setting the fastest time in the one and only practice session for the Singapore Grand Prix.

With this weekend featuring a sprint race, teams had to cram all of their practice running into one hour – an especially unhelpful hour, with conditions on a dusty track notably different during the early evening running compared to the night-time running for grand prix qualifying and Sunday's race.

Even so, Max Verstappen and Red Bull would still have preferred not to be stuck in the garage for a handful of minutes mid-session with a few technical gremlins, including a radio problem.

Article continues under video

Teams gave an early indication of which tyre they expect to be relying on throughout the weekend, with almost every driver running the hard tyre for the first 45 minutes of the session before jumping to a mixture of softs and mediums for a late qualifying simulation run.

Verstappen and championship leader Kimi Antonelli were two of the drivers on the medium tyre, the two fastest of the medium tyre drivers in that order behind a small cohort at the top who had run softs.

The Red Bull man showed ominous pace on the slower medium tyre, going more than half a second faster than anyone else running the yellow-walled rubber, and closing up to Oscar Piastri on the soft tyre.

Here are all the times for FP1 in Singapore.

F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner's 'unbelievable' Red Bull exit details teased as Max Verstappen moves on

Singapore Grand Prix FP1 times

Is there F1 today?

Sprint qualifying is next up on Friday, October 9 at 20:30 (local time) and 13:30 (BST). ">To read the complete breakdown of the times and how to watch in select locations click here.

READ MORE: F1 world champion's license downgraded by FIA