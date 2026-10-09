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F1 Results Today: Singapore Grand Prix practice times and positions from Marina Bay

All the times from F1 Singapore Grand Prix practice sessions on Friday in Marina Bay

Chris Deeley
Editor
Experienced sports writer covering F1 and other motorsports since 2023
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George Russell bounced back from a disappointing weekend at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia last time out, setting the fastest time in the one and only practice session for the Singapore Grand Prix.

With this weekend featuring a sprint race, teams had to cram all of their practice running into one hour – an especially unhelpful hour, with conditions on a dusty track notably different during the early evening running compared to the night-time running for grand prix qualifying and Sunday's race.

Even so, Max Verstappen and Red Bull would still have preferred not to be stuck in the garage for a handful of minutes mid-session with a few technical gremlins, including a radio problem.

Teams gave an early indication of which tyre they expect to be relying on throughout the weekend, with almost every driver running the hard tyre for the first 45 minutes of the session before jumping to a mixture of softs and mediums for a late qualifying simulation run.

Verstappen and championship leader Kimi Antonelli were two of the drivers on the medium tyre, the two fastest of the medium tyre drivers in that order behind a small cohort at the top who had run softs.

The Red Bull man showed ominous pace on the slower medium tyre, going more than half a second faster than anyone else running the yellow-walled rubber, and closing up to Oscar Piastri on the soft tyre.

Here are all the times for FP1 in Singapore.

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Singapore Grand Prix FP1 times

F1 Singapore Grand Prix Practice Times
Pos Driver Team Gap
1 George Russell Mercedes 1:32.274
2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.198
3 Lando Norris McLaren +0.273
4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.499
5 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.564
6 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.732
7 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.251
8 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +1.449
9 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.764
10 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.881
11 Oliver Bearman Haas +2.057
12 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +2.202
13 Esteban Ocon Haas +2.207
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +2.221
15 Carlos Sainz Williams +2.377
16 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +2.462
17 Alex Albon Williams +2.531
18 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +2.610
19 Franco Colapinto Alpine +2.709
20 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.994
21 Sergio Perez Cadillac +3.025
22 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +3.346

Is there F1 today?

Sprint qualifying is next up on Friday, October 9 at 20:30 (local time) and 13:30 (BST). ">To read the complete breakdown of the times and how to watch in select locations click here.

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Chris Deeley
Written by
Chris Deeley - Editor
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