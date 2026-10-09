F1 hit with ANOTHER software glitch as Singapore Grand Prix action delayed

Not a week on from the last F1 shambles involving software glitches, another bug has struck the Singapore Grand Prix.

At the Bahrain Grand Prix at Sepang last Sunday, multiple F1 cars were hit by a glitch in their cars, including Lewis Hamilton, that brought their cars to a near standstill.

This incident forced all the drivers and teams to reupload software onto the cars, causing a 53-minute delay.

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On to Singapore, and while there are not cars glitching out like a bad computer game this week, it's instead the F1 timing board that has developed an issue.

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Timing glitch in Singapore

Issues came up in Friday's sprint qualifying session following a red flag for Sergio Perez's damaged Cadillac leaving debris on the track.

While the session got underway again without any apparent issues, towards the end of SQ1, the timing board malfunctioned in the final moments of the session.

Drivers were reported not to have had their lap times recorded creating confusion over whether who had set a lap time and who hadn't.

This had a knock on effect of finding out who had been eliminated from SQ1, and it led to the SQ2 not starting for another 15 minutes - bringing a 10-minute delay to proceedings.

An FIA statement said ahead of the fix: "The start of SQ2 will be delayed due to an issue with the timing systems; some lap times had not been recorded"

"That has now been resolved and the current times are considered correct. We are investigating whether we can proceed with the rest of the session"

Unlike Sepang, the issue though was resolved without too much delay, with the confirmed exits from the session being Arvid Lindblad, Lance Stroll, Alex Albon, Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas and Carlos Sainz.

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