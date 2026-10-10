F1 Singapore Grand Prix sprint dramatically delayed at last moment

F1 can't seem to run to a normal timetable in the last few days after the sprint race for the Singapore was delayed in the final moments just before the race

The sprint was set to get underway at 5pm local time (10am UK time) but a torrential downpour hit the track just 10 minutes before the start of the race.

This led to gazebos being hastily put up around the cars on the grid, with a confirmed delayed start due to concerns of a waterlogged track.

A track inspection was then announced to take place at 5.15pm local time (10.15am UK time).

After the medical car drove round a track that looked dry in places and much wetter at others, a confirmed start time of 5.30pm (10.30pm) local time was given.

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Singapore downpour follows Sepang

Before last weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, F1 had not had a wet session this season, but a downpour before the race at Sepang led to a delay of 40 minutes.

When the cars then went on a formation lap, many cars including Lewis Hamilton's suffered a software bug, leading to an aborted start procedure and another 53 minutes delay before the grand prix eventually got underway.

More drama followed on Friday in Singapore, when the timing tower failed late on during the first sprint qualifying session, leading to a 10 minute delay to the start of the second qualifying session.

That wasn't the last of the chaos, with the overtake mode being accidentally enabled for just 27 seconds following human error, giving random cars on the track a half-a-second advantage.

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